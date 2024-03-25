New York
Timeout

Photograph: Courtesy Blessing Marie

The best outdoor yoga in NYC

Looking for some alfresco yoga in NYC? Find your center and stretch out under the sun at these outdoor yoga classes.

Written by
Sophie Harris
&
Jennifer Picht
Contributor
Shaye Weaver
New Yorkers love yoga. The inner peace, the moment of controlled movement and self-care makes hustling and living in this bustling city doable. Plus, there are so many indoor spots to practice, so it’s easy to find a spot to get your relaxation on. But one of our favorite things is when instructors take their classes to the great outdoors, even here in NYC. 

We’ve seen classes sprout up in leafy spots like Prospect Park, Central Park and Astoria Park, on streets, on rooftops and even on aircraft carriers (on board the Intrepid). Neighborhood landmarks, including the Meatpacking District, Union Square and Riverside Park have held their own outdoor yoga classes as well.

For those looking to work up a serious sweat, head to our roundup of best gyms and fitness centers, but if you're more into breathing deeply in a beautiful space and finding some inner peace, check out our picks of the best fresh air yoga sessions below. Pack a mat, grab the sunscreen, and we'll see you on the grass!

Best outdoor yoga in NYC

Bryant Park
Photograph: Courtesy Angelito Jusay

1. Bryant Park

  • Sports and fitness
  • Yoga & Pilates

Whether you’re a die-hard yogi or a noob searching for vinyasa, folks of all fitness levels are welcome to find Zen beneath the trees at Bryant Park through the end of August. The outdoor hub is hosting yet another season in partnership with Essential Costa Rica, Popsugar, Lifeway and Miraval Berkshires. Instructors from yoga studios all over the city teach you how to perfect the poses while you focus on deep breathing. Classes are held at Upper Terrace on Tuesday morning and on the Lawn every Wednesday evening. bryantpark.org

Socrates Sculpture Park

3. Socrates Sculpture Park

  • Attractions
  • Parks and gardens
  • Astoria

Instructor Yojaida Estrella relies on the meditation-heavy system Kripalu, a branch of hatha yoga, during these beginner-friendly classes. And the setting is apropos: Situated on a knoll between the waterfront and the park’s sculptures, it’s a perfect spot for contemplating the harmonious balance between nature and art. In addition to working with Estrella on Sundays at 10am, take a free class with Jennifer Batson at 9:30am or at 11am with Morgan Miller on Saturdays. One-hour classes begin in May and occur every weekend through mid-September. socratessculpturepark.org. Free.

Sputnik Yoga
Photograph: Courtesy Immersive Van Gogh

7. Sputnik Yoga

Sputnik Disco Yoga founder Dasha Alekseyeva is known for combining vinyasa with disco at her Disco Yoga classes, but she should be known for her free outdoor classes. Every warm season, she takes to the great outdoors—rooftop or otherwise—to lead her sessions. Make sure to check her site for the next spot. 

