Looking for some alfresco yoga in NYC? Find your center and stretch out under the sun at these outdoor yoga classes.

New Yorkers love yoga. The inner peace, the moment of controlled movement and self-care makes hustling and living in this bustling city doable. Plus, there are so many indoor spots to practice, so it’s easy to find a spot to get your relaxation on. But one of our favorite things is when instructors take their classes to the great outdoors, even here in NYC.

We’ve seen classes sprout up in leafy spots like Prospect Park, Central Park and Astoria Park, on streets, on rooftops and even on aircraft carriers (on board the Intrepid). Neighborhood landmarks, including the Meatpacking District, Union Square and Riverside Park have held their own outdoor yoga classes as well.

For those looking to work up a serious sweat, head to our roundup of best gyms and fitness centers, but if you're more into breathing deeply in a beautiful space and finding some inner peace, check out our picks of the best fresh air yoga sessions below. Pack a mat, grab the sunscreen, and we'll see you on the grass!

