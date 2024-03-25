Whether you’re a die-hard yogi or a noob searching for vinyasa, folks of all fitness levels are welcome to find Zen beneath the trees at Bryant Park through the end of August. The outdoor hub is hosting yet another season in partnership with Essential Costa Rica, Popsugar, Lifeway and Miraval Berkshires. Instructors from yoga studios all over the city teach you how to perfect the poses while you focus on deep breathing. Classes are held at Upper Terrace on Tuesday morning and on the Lawn every Wednesday evening. bryantpark.org.
New Yorkers love yoga. The inner peace, the moment of controlled movement and self-care makes hustling and living in this bustling city doable. Plus, there are so many indoor spots to practice, so it’s easy to find a spot to get your relaxation on. But one of our favorite things is when instructors take their classes to the great outdoors, even here in NYC.
We’ve seen classes sprout up in leafy spots like Prospect Park, Central Park and Astoria Park, on streets, on rooftops and even on aircraft carriers (on board the Intrepid). Neighborhood landmarks, including the Meatpacking District, Union Square and Riverside Park have held their own outdoor yoga classes as well.
For those looking to work up a serious sweat, head to our roundup of best gyms and fitness centers, but if you're more into breathing deeply in a beautiful space and finding some inner peace, check out our picks of the best fresh air yoga sessions below. Pack a mat, grab the sunscreen, and we'll see you on the grass!
