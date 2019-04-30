Fun parties for New Yorkers with a strict 10pm bedtime
New York may be the city that never sleeps, but some of us still want to get a solid ten hours of shut-eye per night
There are two types of NYC party people: Partier Number One stays out until the sun comes up, and Partier Number Two is in bed and ordering pizza by 10pm. Hey—there's no shame in an early-to-bed, early-to-rise game! We get that New York is meant to be the city that never sleeps, but that doesn’t mean we're always willing to sacrifice our ten sweet hours of shut-eye per night. Luckily, if you like to rage and be in pajamas before the clock strikes 12am, there's a range of slammin' parties in NYC that start early and end early. Here's proof that you can have a blast and still stay true to your curfew!
Where to party and be in bed before 10pm
Warm Up 2019
The alfresco music series hits MoMA PS1’s courtyard starting July 6 and brings new sounds and DJs from all around the world. Aside from the outstanding talent, a new (and often trippy) art installation takes over the outdoor space, making this weekly bash one of the most indispensible summer experiences for culture vultures.
Dance Party in Bryant Park
Aside from the gratis yoga and tai chi classes held on the lawn of Bryant Park, the green space coaxes toe-tappers to its nearly 10-acre expanse with a fun and free Dance Party on Wednesday evenings starting in May. Folks can cut a rug and learn new styles led by experts starting at 6pm, when instructors walk you through how to swing, tango, salsa or bachata. An hour later, a live band plays the appropriate tunes so you can show off your new steps under the stars.
Daybreaker NYC: Bloom & Bass Boat Party
Join the Daybreaker crew at the crack of dawn for some early-morning yoga and rump shaking. Cold brew, healthy smoothies and breakfast treats are provided to fuel your sick moves...on a boat? The next sunrise bash takes place at sea in honor of Mental Health Awareness month. Best of all, the party ends at 9am, which gives you the whole day to work on your side-hustle, connect with friends or, let’s face it, go back to bed.
The Get Down
Fact: You will work up a sweat at this dance party, which kicks off with a pre-party meditation at 6pm, followed by a slate of guest DJs spinning their best tracks to get your happy feet tapping. The banger ends at 10pm, so you'll definitely wake up the next day feeling refreshed (and maybe a little sore from tearing up the dancefloor).
Lola Star's Dreamland Roller Disco
Have you ever wanted to dress up like a character from Xanadu, The Great Gatsby or Donna Summer and dance and skate with other like-minded people? Join the insanity at Coney Island icon Lola Star’s infamous roller disco at Industry City, where you need to unleash your inner Roller Blade vixen to keep up with the crowd. Costumes are highly encouraged at this kitschy and mostly adults-only roller-skate dance party, so be sure to dress to dazzle the crowd.
Mister Sunday
This hugely popular open-air dance party is the definition of Sunday Funday! Head to Ridgewood’s outdoor Nowadays space to shake your tail feathers to jams provided by an ever-changing lineup of DJs. The ongoing summer party series kicks off in the late-afternoon and ends—yep, you guessed it—at 10pm.
Dope BBQ 2019
It's not summer until the General Public deems it so. The reliably excellent party crew lights off another Memorial Day rager with this jumbo warehouse party, at which free bites, drink specials and dancing abound. Show up in a fly look you can sweat through; DJs will be spinning epic beats all day. The bash begins at 2pm, which gives you plenty of time to bust a move and then bail in time for a late dinner.
YES Memorial Day BBQ + Party
Throw together your most patriotic getup and bring your holiday to a thrilling end with 12 hours of all-American raging in House of Yes’s yard, where hot dogs and patties (with veggie options!) are doled out all day, barely clad partyers dance to house beats and the alcohol keeps coming. Tunes are provided by Eli Escobar and The Duchess.
