Fun parties for New Yorkers with a strict 10pm bedtime

There are two types of NYC party people: Partier Number One stays out until the sun comes up, and Partier Number Two is in bed and ordering pizza by 10pm. Hey—there's no shame in an early-to-bed, early-to-rise game! We get that New York is meant to be the city that never sleeps, but that doesn’t mean we're always willing to sacrifice our ten sweet hours of shut-eye per night. Luckily, if you like to rage and be in pajamas before the clock strikes 12am, there's a range of slammin' parties in NYC that start early and end early. Here's proof that you can have a blast and still stay true to your curfew!