Is there anything more beautiful than the Rockefeller Christmas Tree lit up at night? These photos prove there isn’t.

You know it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas once the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is up and lit for the holiday season. Some of the more exciting NYC events in November happen to be all the tree-lighting ceremonies during the merriest time of year, and Rockefeller Center’s massive Norway spruce is certainly no exception.

Sure, the landmark is a tourist magnet, but you can’t beat the view of the twinkling tree while ice skating on The Rink before warming up with some cocktails at Great Jones Distilling Co.'s Whiskey Wonderland or Moxy Times Square's The Pink Winter Lodge.

To get you excited for this year’s winter wonderland, we’ve compiled the best photos of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lit up over the years. Enjoy!

