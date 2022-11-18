New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree 1964
Photograph: Courtesy New York Historical SocietyRockefeller Center Christmas Tree 1964

See photos of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree through the years

Is there anything more beautiful than the Rockefeller Christmas Tree lit up at night? These photos prove there isn’t.

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Written by
Jennifer Picht
Contributor
Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Advertising

You know it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas once the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is up and lit for the holiday season. Some of the more exciting NYC events in November happen to be all the tree-lighting ceremonies during the merriest time of year, and Rockefeller Center’s massive Norway spruce is certainly no exception.

Sure, the landmark is a tourist magnet, but you can’t beat the view of the twinkling tree while ice skating on The Rink before warming up with some cocktails at Great Jones Distilling Co.'s Whiskey Wonderland or Moxy Times Square's The Pink Winter Lodge.

To get you excited for this year’s winter wonderland, we’ve compiled the best photos of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lit up over the years. Enjoy!

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the Rockefeller Christmas Tree

Rockefeller Center tree through the years

1931
Photograph: Courtesy New York Historical Society

1931

1940
Photograph: Courtesy New York Historical Society

1940

Advertising
1964
Photograph: Courtesy New York Historical Society

1964

1981
Photograph: Courtesy Rainer Halama

1981

Advertising
2005
Photograph: Shutterstock | Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree 2005

2005

Advertising
2008
Photograph: Shutterstock

2008

2009
Photograph: Shutterstock

2009

Advertising
2011
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Michal

2011

Advertising
2014
Photograph: Filip Wolak

2014

2015
Photograph: Shutterstock

2015

Advertising
2021
Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan / Time Out

2021

Watch a video of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

Show moreLoading animation

Looking to get into the Christmas spirit?

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.