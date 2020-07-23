Seven waterfront Airbnbs to rent for a summer getaway from NYC
From house boats to quaint cottages, these oceanfront Airbnbs are just begging to be booked for a summer vacation
Right now, New Yorkers just want to get away.
With travel being a little trickier these days, it's not always possible to leave the city. Luckily for us, New York City has a fair share of scenic Airbnb stays on the water that can scratch that travel itch and the need for nature.
Plus, staying in a new neighborhood can help cure that wanderlust for a bit and make you feel like a tourist in your own city.
And while it's best to stay at home right now, Airbnb does has an optional protocol, including a 40-page manual on proper cleaning practices, that suggests keeping at least 24 hours between rentals, among other things. So if you're going to rent an Airbnb, make sure to find out how the host is sanitizing the space and if masks are required.
We also highly recommend booking an entire place, not a room, as the former will demand less human interaction. And bring your own cleaning supplies to do a quick clean after check in.
All that being said, there are some incredible lodging options right on the water worth checking into.
Salt Shack: A beautiful houseboat in the Rockaways!
This is a rare gem in NYC. You can't get any closer to living on the water than by staying in this houseboat that sits in the Rockaways. Close to the ocean, it's perfect for "beach goers, artists, thinkers, writers, the solo traveler, couples and anyone looking for a break from the grind!" It's designed like a beach cottage with a "clean modern aesthetic" and has a top deck with Adirondack chairs, where you can watch fish jump. The only catch? The boat has a composting toilet, so you'll want to take your business to the public restroom just a quick walk away. It's currently listed at $192 a night.
Cottage by the Water
A romantic cottage in Howard Beach awaits you. With a dining room by the water, surrounded by big windows and skylights, it'll feel like you're on a cruise, whether you're enjoying a cup of coffee or cooking dinner in the open kitchen. The host says you might be visited by some curious neighbors—ducks and swans. The sweet stay is currently listed for $239 a night.
The James Franco Beautiful Floating Surf Safari
This "weird little paradise" on the water is a boat house within a private Rockaway Beach marina called The Franco. The owner of this home says a stay here means you'll be a part of a quaint artist, surfer, fisherman community just two blocks from the beach.
At $243 a night, you have full reign of the boat, which has a full kitchen, an outdoor grill, air conditioning, a full bathroom and two longboards on the side of the boat you can surf with. Plus, the vibe is just plain cool.
Ziggy Stardust Surf House
For a cool $900 a night, this Jamaica Bay house boat is perfect for those who want to have a short walk to the beach from picturesque lodgings.
The interior is all white with beautiful, beachy decor, from a hammock in a window to reclaimed wood accents and modern furniture.
The boathouse can accomodate 12 people, but the host says it's not a party boat and only renters who are responsible and clean will be given the keys. There's no bathroom, so you'd have to use the marina toilets...which isn't a big deal when you see where you'll be staying.
Waterfront home view of Manhattan skyline
Set in Broad Channel, this stunning waterfront home is just a 10-minute walk to Rockaway Beach and has an incredible view of the Manhattan skyline and sunsets over the water. It has basic amenities and sleeps about 6-8 people and has 3.5 bathrooms, too.
The best part? You can swim and fish off the dock that it's connected to. It's $300 per night.
Grandview on the water
This three-bedroom home built in the 1700s overlooks the Hudson River and the Tappen Zee Bridge, which means the views are impeccable.
The house, which was originally a school house, has a stone fireplace and a 36-foot-long deck and two bedrooms with river views.
Guests are also welcome to use the home's kayaks and bikes.
An exta bonus: If you wanna get fancy, the host can provide a private chef for an additional fee.
It's $339 per night.
Great one-bedroom waterfront on City Island
If all you need is one bedroom near the water, this one-bedroom apartment on Long Island Sound is for you. Set in the Bronx, you'll have access to Pelham Bay Park and Orchard Beach. In fact, the apartment has a shared garden right on the beach and access to the water for those who want to canoe or kayak.
It's listed at $120 a night.
Waterfront house on City Island
City Island is one of NYC's hidden gems. Located off Orchard Beach, this one-bedroom home is in walking distance to restaurants, grocery stores, a bank, a pharmacy, the post office, and a coffee house as well as the beach.
The space is on the second floor of the house and has a separate entrance. Your jaw will drop at the panoramic view of Pelham Bay Park Forest, Orchard beach and Connecticut. Nature will be at your doorstep, too. The host says it'll feel like you're in Maine with singing birds in the morning, flying seagulls and hawks, and herons sitting on rocks during low tide.
It's just $80 a night.