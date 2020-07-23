Seven waterfront Airbnbs to rent for a summer getaway from NYC

From house boats to quaint cottages, these oceanfront Airbnbs are just begging to be booked for a summer vacation

Right now, New Yorkers just want to get away.

With travel being a little trickier these days, it's not always possible to leave the city. Luckily for us, New York City has a fair share of scenic Airbnb stays on the water that can scratch that travel itch and the need for nature.

Plus, staying in a new neighborhood can help cure that wanderlust for a bit and make you feel like a tourist in your own city.

And while it's best to stay at home right now, Airbnb does has an optional protocol, including a 40-page manual on proper cleaning practices, that suggests keeping at least 24 hours between rentals, among other things. So if you're going to rent an Airbnb, make sure to find out how the host is sanitizing the space and if masks are required.

We also highly recommend booking an entire place, not a room, as the former will demand less human interaction. And bring your own cleaning supplies to do a quick clean after check in.

All that being said, there are some incredible lodging options right on the water worth checking into.