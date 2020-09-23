Six secrets of Bedford-Stuyvesant

You can live in New York for years and still not know everything about its vibrant neighborhoods. Sure, we know the best New York attractions, the best parks and our favorite restaurants, but the city is still full of surprises. That's why we love it.

Bed-Stuy is a beautiful and historic neighborhood full of brownstones and lofty trees. While many know it as where big hitters like Notorious B.I.G., Aaliyah and Tracy Morgan came from, it has is also the heart of Brooklyn's civil rights efforts. The neighborhood has been a major center for Brooklyn's Black population and is a hotspot for some of New York City's best small businesses that are certainly worth checking out.

Below, we're spilling six secrets about Bedford-Stuyvesant so you can examine some lesser-known aspects of this urban enclave.

