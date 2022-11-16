The most magical things to do for the holidays in NYC

If it’s magic you’re seeking, then Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will not disappoint. The Lyric Theatre has been transfigured from top to bottom to immerse us in the narrative and it works: The experience is transporting. The set is spectacular with a staircase ballet, an underwater swimming scene, gorgeous flying wraiths, surging flames, flashing wands and diaphanous Dementors. The show is set 20 years after the end of J.K. Rowling’s seven-part book series and tied to a time-travel plot about the sons of Harry Potter and his childhood foe Draco Malfoy. Harry is weighted with trauma dating back to his childhood, which hinders his ability to communicate with his troubled middle son, Albus; it doesn’t help that Albus’s only friend is the bookish outcast Scorpius Malfoy, son of Harry’s erstwhile enemy, Draco. Despite the best intentions of Harry’s solid wife, Ginny, and his friends Hermione and Ron, things turn dark very fast.
It’s easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of holiday shopping and planning. So often, we’re so busy we forget to look for the magic the holidays hold.
Luckily for locals and visitors alike, New York City is full of opportunities to find and experience that magic, from nostalgic environments and scenes to bewitching shows and encounters.
Below, we’ve selected our 10 favorite ways to drum up a little magic for the holiday season in NYC.
