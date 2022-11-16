New York
Timeout

Brooklyn Botanic Garden Lightscape
Photograph: courtesy Sony Music

The most magical things to do for the holidays in NYC

These enchanting shows, lightscapes and locations in NYC will fill your holiday season with magic.

Written by Shaye Weaver (Time Out) in association with Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
It’s easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of holiday shopping and planning. So often, we’re so busy we forget to look for the magic the holidays hold. 

Luckily for locals and visitors alike, New York City is full of opportunities to find and experience that magic, from nostalgic environments and scenes to bewitching shows and encounters.

Below, we’ve selected our 10 favorite ways to drum up a little magic for the holiday season in NYC.

Magical things to do for the holidays

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Photograph: Courtesy Matthew Murphy

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

If it’s magic you’re seeking, then Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will not disappoint. The Lyric Theatre has been transfigured from top to bottom to immerse us in the narrative and it works: The experience is transporting. The set is spectacular with a staircase ballet, an underwater swimming scene, gorgeous flying wraiths, surging flames, flashing wands and diaphanous Dementors. The show is set 20 years after the end of J.K. Rowling’s seven-part book series and tied to a time-travel plot about the sons of Harry Potter and his childhood foe Draco Malfoy. Harry is weighted with trauma dating back to his childhood, which hinders his ability to communicate with his troubled middle son, Albus; it doesn’t help that Albus’s only friend is the bookish outcast Scorpius Malfoy, son of Harry’s erstwhile enemy, Draco. Despite the best intentions of Harry’s solid wife, Ginny, and his friends Hermione and Ron, things turn dark very fast. 

Lightscape at Brooklyn Botanic Garden
Photograph: Maria Belo, courtesy Sony Music

Lightscape at Brooklyn Botanic Garden

The Brooklyn Botanic Garden is bringing back its gorgeous, after-dark illuminated spectacular to its grounds. The one-mile-long, illuminated trail of art from local and international artists, hits BBG starting November 16 and will once again feature the iconic Winter Cathedral and a larger Fire Garden—all set to over a million lights, color and music. It’s a feast for the eyes (and the tummy): food concessions along the trail will offer seasonal treats like s’mores and spiked hot chocolate for adults.

Holiday Train Show
Photograph: Filip Wolak

Holiday Train Show

If you love tiny versions of big places, the beloved New York holiday train tradition at the New York Botanical Garden is for you. Going on for over 30 years, it is one of the most magical events of the year. The garden becomes a mini-train depot with its collection of 25 G-scale model trains that chug along a nearly half-mile track (which is also overhead) by 190 miniature NYC landmarks like the Empire State Building, Radio City Music Hall, the Statue of Liberty, Brooklyn Bridge and Rockefeller Center—all made of natural materials such as leaves, cinnamon sticks, twigs, bark and berries. It’s quite bewitching!

 

Speakeasy Magick
Photograph: Courtesy Stevan Keane

Speakeasy Magick

If the magic you seek is less fantastical and more sleight of hand, check out Speakeasy Magick at the atmospheric McKittrick Hotel. Hosted by Todd Robbins (Play Dead), who specializes in mild carnival-sideshow shocks, Speakeasy Magick is a moveable feast of legerdemain; audience members, seated at seven tables, are visited by a series of performers in turn. Robbins describes this as “magic speed dating.”

 

GingerBread Lane
Photograph: Courtesy NY Hall of Science/Andrew Kelly

GingerBread Lane

The fact that each winter chef Jon Lovitch expertly crafts an adorable (and completely edible) gingerbread village is quite miraculous. It takes him a full year to craft detailed miniature homes and storefronts and even more impressive, his handiwork has held the Guinness World Record title for the largest gingerbread village for multiple years in a row. You can see it for yourself at Essex Market this holiday season.

Miracle on Ninth Street
Paul Wagtouicz

Miracle on Ninth Street

For many a hardened, city-dwelling grinch, holiday cheer is a nostalgic notion—that long-lost anticipation of presents waiting to be opened or the care poured into building a jolly snowman. There’s no way to miss the magic of the holidays once you step inside. It’ll melt your frosty heart. Sure, you might have to queue up in the cold before warming up with a toasty mug, but it’ll be in good company at one of the East Village’s finest watering holes.

The Cauldron NYC Magical Pub and Experience

The Cauldron NYC Magical Pub and Experience

Take a cocktail class where you don a cloak, wield a working magic wand & use molecular mixology to brew drinkable elixirs if you want to feel drunk with magic. This two-story pub on Stone Street contains The Apothecary, which serves a range of signature molecular cocktails that showcase science and The Pub which serves traditional British comfort food with an interactive, fantasy twist.

New York Botanical Garden Glow
Photograph: courtesy New York Botanical Garden

New York Botanical Garden Glow

One of NYC’s already-magical spaces is getting an extra burst of enchantment this season. Let it GLOW at the New York Botanical Garden is back with thousands of energy-efficient LED lights and festive installations across its grounds. After dark, you can walk this expanded 1.5-mile colorful experience with even more illuminated displays than last year, including plant stories, and whimsical, picture-perfect installations reflecting the surrounding gardens and collections with the Haupt Conservatory and Mertz Library Building as glowing centerpieces.

Holiday window displays
Photograph: Eugene Gologursky, courtesy Getty Images for Macy's

Holiday window displays

NYC’s gorgeous holiday windows are one of the few things in the city that inspire both nostalgia and awe. These ornate holiday windows decked out with hundreds of Christmas lights and more winter wonderland decor are so impressive, they can be reason enough to stroll through midtown. Tip: Just wait until after the majority of tourists have gone to bed so you can see the magic up-close for yourself.
The Santa Clauses’ Winter Wonderland
Photograph: Courtesy Watermark Bar/Dianna DelPrete

The Santa Clauses’ Winter Wonderland

The Santa Clause films starring Tim Allen, especially the original, sparks joy for many because of the twinkling magic of Santa portrayed throughout. Even if you haven’t seen the films, Santa means a lot to so many of us. This year, atop Pier 15 at Watermark, you can experience the wonder he brings at Bucket Listers’ pop-up, 90-minute-long experience. You’ll have the chance to walk through Santa’s house, where you’ll get to sit in the figure’s cozy armchair by the fireplace in his very own living room. Even better, you can order seasonal treats and drinks at the gingerbread house bar and walk through delicious-looking candy cane pillars while filling up stockings at Mrs. Claus’ candy bar. If you happen to stop by on a Saturday or Sunday in December, you’ll be able to enjoy Santa’s brunch as well. 

 

