Museum of I-Scream
Photograph: Courtesy of Museum of Ice Cream

The Museum of Ice Cream will transform into a Halloween wonderland next month

The space will be aptly be called Museum of I-Scream throughout October.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Halloween is a bit more than a month away, which means we're already brainstorming potential costume ideas and figuring out how to celebrate all around town. This year's to-do list certainly includes a stop at the Museum of Ice Cream at 558 Broadway by Prince Street in SoHo, which will actually transform into the Museum of I-Scream (ha!) starting September 30 through October 31.

Museum of I-Scream
Photograph: Courtesy of Museum of Ice Cream

Upon entry, visitors will receive an ice cream mask and a treat bag, where they will be able to collect unlimited amounts of candy from throughout the space, which will be decorated with pink skeletons, jack-o'-lanterns, games, tricks and—of course!—treats.

Among the various sweet creations on offer will be candy corn popsicles, hard scoops with honey toppings and delicacies from an ice cream "grave" station. We're not entirely sure what that means but we are confident it will consist of some spookily delicious yumminess.

According to an official press release about the transformation, the Museum of I-Scream will also be selling exclusive holiday add-ons, like a "Halloween-ified Sprinkle Pool sundae with spooky candies for $18 or a chocolate pumpkin patch milkshake for $14."

Museum of I-Scream
Photograph: Anna-Alexia Basile

Of course, don't forget that the Village Halloween Parade, the spookiest procession in the city, will also take place on October 31 at 7pm, running up Sixth Avenue from Canal Street to 15th Street in Manhattan.

If you're looking for something even more spine-chilling, make sure to check out Haunt O' Ween from September 30 to October 31. The month-look experience is taking over East Coast in Holmdel, New Jersey, about an hour away from New York City. Attendees will get to walk through a tunnel of glowing jack-o'-lanterns and nine different immersive "worlds." 

Word to the wise: start shopping at the best Halloween stores in NYC in the upcoming days—you're going to want to beat the holiday rush and get the very best costumes available easily.

