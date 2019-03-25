Time Out Market New York announces more incredible chefs

We’ve noticed a phenomenon that has been sweeping our always-on, always-plugged-in culture: People are putting their phones down when they go out to eat. It seems that the dining table is one of the last holdouts for face-to-face (not FaceTime) experiences. Nothing warms our hearts—and stomachs—like sharing a delicious meal and meaningful conversation with our fellow human beings. With that in mind, we’re launching the city’s next great meeting place: Time Out Market New York.

Opening in Dumbo this spring, our 55 Water Street food and cultural market will offer the culinary and social delights this city craves. For those who want to keep one finger on the pulse and the other on a fork, our editorial team is busy curating art exhibits and live performances and, of course, hand-selecting chefs for the market. Consider it the vibrant pages of Time Out New York magazine come to life.

We’ve already revealed our first round of top kitchens that are joining in on the fun—Juliana’s Pizza, Reserve Cut, Alta Calidad, Miss Ada, Bessou, Clinton St. Baking Company, FELICE PASTA BAR, Jacob’s Pickles, DŌ, and Avocaderia—and we are overjoyed to announce the next slate of chefs who will be serving the best in NYC flavor across our 20-plus kitchens.

Nur will introduce NURish, a conceptual and playful take on couscous: Since our food destination will be elevated—think custom porcelain plates and silverware that actually allows you to enjoy your food, rather than rush to the next event—there’s no one better to execute this than Meir Adoni. A savant of the Israeli food scene, Adoni’s restaurant Nur took New York by storm when it first opened with its selection of Middle Eastern dishes. Pete Wells, food critic of The New York Times, even said of Nur’s couscous that it “has to be the finest couscous I’ve ever eaten in a restaurant.” But also in this exclusive version of the restaurant, the NURish concept becomes bolder with new takes on the rich and flavorful cuisine of the Levant.

Incomparable Chef Ivy Stark opens her first solo project, BKLYN Wild: For years, Ivy Stark has been an unmatchable leader of Mexican cuisine in New York, working with Dos Caminos, Rosa Mexicano and El Toro Blanco. Her first solo venture, BKLYN Wild will be a departure from Mexican food, focusing on healthy plant-based offerings, using fresh and market-driven ingredients. Stark will work heavily with Brooklyn purveyors and artisans to showcase the culinary diversity and amazing array of the neighborhood's products. How lucky are we, that the Time Out Market New York, will be the first to offer it?

Michelin-endorsed chef of Mr. Taka brings his ramen to Dumbo: The long-held friendship of Takayuki Watanabe and chef Takatoshi Nagara (the chief chef of Bigiya Ramen in Tokyo when they were first lauded by the Michelin Bib Gourmand) culminated in their restaurant Mr. Taka. Their highly sought-after ramen creates lines around the Lower East Side spot, but this spring you’ll have the opportunity to slurp their noodles and broth in our Brooklyn location. You can expect favorites such as the Miso Ramen with chicken and bonito fish broth, wavy flat flour noodles, sliced pork belly, ground pork, scallions, bean sprouts, chives, cilantro and the Taka’s Vegan in a vegetable broth with soy milk, wavy flat flour noodles, with avocado, zucchini, tomato, mushrooms, tofu, leeks and scallions.

Ice & Vice Craft Ice Cream will focus on kooky, mad-science sorbets, frozen yogurt and ice cream: You already know their ice cream, but you may not know the names behind the experimental dessert treats you nosh once it gets warm. Founded by Paul Kim and Ken Lo, Ice & Vice has been a creative force in all things frozen and sweet, since opening their Lower East Side shop in 2015. Lo and Kim bring their same experimental spirit with handcrafted, small batches of flavors that will shock the senses: the Koala Chip comes with eucalyptus, black pepper, and chocolate chips; TV Dinner with carrot, clove, sweet pea frosting; 9AM with Vietnamese coffee and donut truffle; and Tea Dance with Nilgiri black tea and lemon charcoal caramel. No kidding.

Fluffy, doughy goodness from Breads Bakery will be available at a sandwich and bakery stand: Who doesn’t love the Breads Bakery babka? Only those who have yet to have the unadulterated pleasure of sinking their teeth into one. At Time Out Market New York, you can enjoy what they bake best: rugelach, croissants, cookies, burekas and, of course, chocolate babkas together with amazing coffee made by highly-skilled baristas. But if you’re (semi-)fancy like us, treat yourself to their sandwich section where the Jerusalem bagel—fluffier, airier, less doughy than the traditional bagel and the perfect sandwich bread—is the canvas for Tunisian Tuna which has Italian tuna and hard-boiled egg, potato, parsley, house-made harissa and preserved lemon, among other daily specials that you can sit down and enjoy, right then and there.

Loco Coco will help you feel refreshed while you refuel: You are going to need a boost before you take that long, but magical, walk across the Brooklyn Bridge—or just tackle another fast-paced day in the city. For that we suggest hitting up Loco Coco for a power-up. While most “healthy bowls” have gotten tired, co-founder Max Alcobi woke up the category with Loco Coco which is focused on healthy and delicious bites, using tropical fruits in full saturation. You can expect vegan superfood smoothies, smoothie bowls and fresh juices as well as their crowd favorite: the Enter the Dragon Fruit bowl with pitaya, banana, strawberry, pineapple, fresh lemon, fresh basil and coconut water as well as exclusive items for Time Out Market like the Superfreak smoothie with wild pink guava, strawberry, banana, elderberry, CBD honey and Omega-3 hemp milk. They’re good for your belly and Instagram FOMO-inducing pics with all of their lurid, natural fruit colorings.

The maestro of meat, Pat LaFrieda, brings a mix of tasty sandwiches and his own burger: A family business for nearly 100 years, Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors continues to be a leader in premium prime cuts—not only a favorite amongst premium butchers, but top restaurants all over the country (ever tried the Minetta Tavern Black Label burger?). No name carries more gravitas in the world of red meat and we are honored to join his with our Time Out family. Inside our Dumbo market, the Bensonhurst, Brooklyn boy, Pat LaFrieda will be serving up tasty sandwiches and juicy burgers.

We still have a few more chefs joining the Time Out Market New York (stay tuned!). But what we can promise you is that you’ll want to live in the moment the second you step foot into our Dumbo space. Yes, we know there will be a few reasons to pull out your phone: the Instagrammable dishes, the art, the scene and perhaps the best view of the Manhattan skyline, framed by the Brooklyn Bridge. Take your shot, tag it #timeoutmarketnewyork and then rejoin the conversation IRL. This spring, the hottest tables in town are communal, and they’re at Time Out Market New York.