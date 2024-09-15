illumi Singapore: Here are the 9 enchanting themed ‘worlds’ you can immerse yourself in

illumi, the world’s largest illumination event, lit up the Bayfront Event Space last Friday with 20 million LED lights. We’re confident that you can't miss it – just look out for the world’s tallest illuminated tree, towering as high as five stacked Merlions, which serves as its centrepiece.

Brought to you by the creators of Cavalia’s 2014 Bayfront spectacle and presented by Base Entertainment Asia, illumi will run until February 2, 2025. Explore nine vast themed worlds packed with glowing themed installations. Scroll down to see what these worlds have in store, charge your cameras, and you’re all set.

