Photograph: illumi by Cavalia
Photograph: illumi by Cavalia

illumi Singapore: Here are the 9 enchanting themed ‘worlds’ you can immerse yourself in

Charge your cameras for this mega photo taking opportunity

Mingli Seet
Written by Mingli Seet
Arts & Culture Writer
illumi, the world’s largest illumination event, lit up the Bayfront Event Space last Friday with 20 million LED lights. We’re confident that you can't miss it – just look out for the world’s tallest illuminated tree, towering as high as five stacked Merlions, which serves as its centrepiece.

Brought to you by the creators of Cavalia’s 2014 Bayfront spectacle and presented by Base Entertainment Asia, illumi will run until February 2, 2025. Explore nine vast themed worlds packed with glowing themed installations. Scroll down to see what these worlds have in store, charge your cameras, and you’re all set. 

illumi Singapore's 9 themed worlds

The Dune Palace

Photograph: illumi by Cavalia

Step into Illumi's magical worlds, starting with The Dune Palace, one that looks straight out of a fairy tale. This dazzling realm whisks you away to a magical Sahara, featuring grand castles and charming camels, all perfectly set for a memorable photo session.

The Jurassic Kingdom

Photograph: illumi by Cavalia

Next, venture into The Jurassic Kingdom, where prehistoric creatures come to life in vivid LED form. Roam among towering dinosaurs and ancient beasts as they glow in the night, creating an interesting journey back in time. 

Puppies and Kitties

Photograph: illumi by Cavalia

Dog lovers, cat lovers, or both, run to Puppies and Kitties. This dog-and-cat-themed illumination zone is packed with 200 glowing animals – big and small, of every breed imaginable. Think corgis, golden retrievers, shetlands, and more. 

The Enchanted Maples

Photograph: illumi by Cavalia

The Enchanted Maples offers a temporary teleportation to the heart of Canada, where vibrant, glowing maple leaves light your way through a stunning forest of illumination. As you wander through this autumnal wonder, stop by the Sugar Shack for some authentic Canadian sweet treats.

Walls of Lights

Photograph: illumi by Cavalia

This world was our favourite – stepping into it felt like entering a snow globe, with cascading curtains of twinkling lights casting an ethereal glow all around. As you wander through this sparkling dreamscape, keep an eye out for gnomes hidden among the lights.

The Magical Forest

Photograph: illumi by Cavalia

Alice is in Wonderland once more, but this time it’s bathed in light. The Magical Forest is a dazzling realm of multi-colored trees and fantastical creatures, all adorned with thousands of glittering lights. The underbrush brims with vibrant mushrooms, giant snails, and playful flying squirrels. Marvel at graceful giraffes, herds of elephants, and zebras, while flamboyant flamingos and majestic swans add to the enchantment.

The Infinite Poles

Photograph: illumi by Cavalia

This tropical Antarctica is a unique world where penguins and igloos thrive amidst a boundless forest of sparkling stalagmites. The icy landscape blurs borders, offering a surreal and enchanting experience where chilly wonders abound.

Tunnel of Colours

Photograph: illumi by Cavalia

If you want a photo that best captures your visit to Illumi, this tunnel is your perfect shot. This kaleidoscopic passage features stunning light effects that alter your perception, complete with a sign proudly displaying "illumi".

The illumi 'Tree of Lights' and its carousel

Photograph: Daniel Iskandar

And last but not least, the star of the show – illumi’s 47-metre tree of lights that stands tall as five stacked Merlions. This tree holds the title of being the tallest illuminated tree – adorned with 190,000 LEDs and 50,000 luminous and interactive spheres, it is truly a stunning centrepiece that extends far beyond the traditional symbol of Christmas. Complementing it is an enchanting carousel; hop on one of the horses for a joyful ride under the stars.

