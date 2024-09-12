Olivia Rodrigo in Singapore: Timings, setlist, and everything you need to know

American pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo is making her way to Singapore for the first time as part of her highly anticipated Guts world tour that will also be taken to other cities including Bangkok, Seoul, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Melbourne and Sydney. In this ultimate guide, we’ll cover everything you need to know about her upcoming concert – from ticket details to venue information, setlist predictions, and essential tips to make the most of this unforgettable night. Whether you're a die-hard fan or just curious about the rising star, we’ve got you covered!

When is Olivia Rodrigo performing in Singapore in 2024?

Olivia Rodrigo will be performing on October 1 and 2.

Are there still tickets to Olivia Rodrigo's show in Singapore?

All tickets are sold out for both nights. However, fans who did not manage to purchase their tickets will be glad to know that a limited number of ‘Silver Star Tickets’ will be released at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on the night of the show itself. To stand a chance to purchase these tickets, sign up here.

What time will the doors open?

The doors will open at 6.30pm. However, we recommend arriving slightly earlier as queuing up for security checks may take some time.

What time does Olivia Rodrigo start?

Olivia Rodrigo’s concert will start at 8pm.

How long will the show last?

The showtime has not yet been defined but according to her past concerts, the show will last around 2.5hours, ending at 10.30pm.

What is the setlist for Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts world tour?

At the moment, there is no confirmed setlist. But here’s a predicted one, based on her recent shows. We’ll be updating this space once her first show is over so watch this space.

bad idea right? ballad of a homeschooled girl vampire traitor drivers license teenage dream pretty isn't pretty love is embarrassing making the bed logical enough for you lacy so american jealousy, jealousy happier favorite crime deja vu the grudge brutal obsessed all-american bitch

Encore:

good 4 u get him back!

What items cannot be brought into the venue?

Outside food and drinks, including alcohol and bottled water, are prohibited at the venue. Additionally, items such as large bags (exceeding 35cm x 20cm x 30cm), umbrellas (including foldable ones), chains, studded accessories, laser pointers, spray cans, carabiners, strollers, noisemakers, chairs, stools, flowers, gifts, hand sanitizers over 60ml, glass perfume bottles (except travel-size atomisers), and fan boards larger than A3 are not permitted. Video cameras, monopods, tripods, selfie sticks, audio recording devices, and professional cameras with telephoto or zoom lenses are also restricted, and those carrying them will be denied entry.

Is re-entry allowed?

In general, re-entry into the venue will not be permitted unless otherwise stated. Late arrivals may also be denied entry until an appropriate break in the performance, as determined by the event organiser. Please note that no refunds or compensation will be provided in these cases.

Where can I buy official merchandise?

There will be a designated booth to purchase merchandise. However, its exact location has not yet been announced. Those who have purchased the VIP package will have early access to the merchandise counter.

What are the types of modes of transportation after the show?

Make your way to Singapore Indoor Stadium via the nearest station, Stadium MRT. If you're up for a short walk and want to avoid the crowds, consider the 15-minute stroll to Mountbatten MRT. After the concert, shuttle services may be available to Jurong East, Woodlands, Serangoon, Dhoby Ghaut, and Tampines MRT stations. However, details are yet to be confirmed, so keep an eye out for updates.