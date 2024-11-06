Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
Sivilian Affairs Celestial Seasonings @ Tuff Club
Photograph: Sivilian Affairs
Photograph: Sivilian Affairs

The best nightclubs in Singapore

Our definitive guide to Singapore’s best nightclubs and party spots to dance the night away

Written by Cam Khalid & Cheryl Sekkappan
Written by: Mingli Seet
Advertising

Buzzed and ready to rumble? As a city that never sleeps, Singapore has some of the best late-night spots and nightclubs for all of you party animals to revel in until the early morning. Not a night owl? Don't worry, we've got our fair share of beach clubs and rooftop venues too – perfect for living it up while the sun's still out. From energetic hip-hop and R&B, to thumping house and techno, here are the steamy dancefloors we hope to shake up soon. 

RECOMMENDED: The best supper spots in Singapore for late-night dining and 15 reasons why you should stay out late in Singapore

The best nightclubs in Singapore

1. Headquarters by The Council

  • Nightlife
  • Raffles Place
Headquarters by The Council
Headquarters by The Council
Photograph: Headquarters by The Council

Housed in a dingy space that’s set with laser lights and a cage behind which the likes of Eric Duncan, Kaiser Souzai and Mat.Joe have spun, Headquarters by The Council plays host to its signature parties from Wednesdays to Sundays. Get your booze fix in the standing bar tucked in one corner of the venue while grooving to all manner of techno, house and disco, whether from guest DJs or residents Julien Brochard, KFC, Yadin and Eileen Chan (Cats on Crack) – who also happens to be one half of The Council.

2. Tuff Club

  • Nightlife
  • Clubs
  • Raffles Place
Tuff Club
Tuff Club

By the same folks behind Headquarters and Eat Sum Thing, Tuff Club has emerged as the place to be for cutting-edge music and epic rave fests. Cheekily paying homage to the good ol' days of primary school TAF club, this venue has been bringing in exciting regional and international acts, counting the likes of SOEL, Marcell Dettman and Myle. That's not to mention regular showings by Singapore-based talents like Sivanesh, Aman Anand, and Cats on Crack. 

Advertising

3. Zouk

  • Clubs
  • Raffles Place
Zouk
Zouk
Zouk

Singapore’s longest-running, icon of a nightclub first opened its doors to revellers back in 1991, famously championing and propelling the dance music movement throughout Asia. Loved by generations, it continues to stand the test of time and stay ahead of trends. Zouk has evolved from funky upstart to an institution attracting some of the biggest names in dance music including Avicii, Paul Oakenfold, Hardwell and The Chemical Brothers. Anyone who’s anyone on the Southeast Asian clubbing circuit has passed through its doors, so if that doesn’t include you... then what are you waiting for?

4. Yang Club Singapore

  • Nightlife
  • Raffles Place
Yang Club Singapore
Yang Club Singapore
Photo: Yang Club Singapore

The Riverhouse is a 150-year-old Chinese mansion in Clarke Quay that began as a house for secret societies. Today, it's the venue for a different kind of vice – if you want to call it that. It houses Yang Club (and sister Yin Bar), a chic and upmarket club that spins anything fromhip hop to electro pop, future bass and throwback hits, keeping you going till the wee hours of the morn. Swing by from Tuesdays to Saturdays for regular club nights – ladies enter free on Wednesdays. 

Advertising

5. Cherry Discotheque

  • Nightlife
  • Clubs
  • Raffles Place
Cherry Discotheque
Cherry Discotheque
Photograph: Cherry Discotheque/Facebook

A cool kid's cave, Cherry Discotheque is the epitome of underground parties. It first opened doors in 2016 beneath York Hotel before relocating to Cecil Street. Nonetheless, the only-opened-on-Fridays-and-Saturdays club continues to promise a wild and fun night every time. Flex your streetwear drip and get wavy with the sleek spins of new and old-school hip-hop, techno, and more.

 

6. Prism Club

  • Nightlife
  • Clubs
  • Raffles Place
Prism Club
Prism Club
Photograph: Prism Club/Facebook

Opened just last November, Prism is one of the newest clubs in town located within Marina Square. Get ready for an unforgettable night filled with electrifying beats, stunning visuals, and occasional themed parties – peek at their pyjama party and matchmaking events. So if you’re looking for some themed fun, let loose and purchase tickets to their parties here

Advertising

7. Upstairs by The Council

  • Nightlife
  • Clubs
  • Raffles Place
Upstairs by The Council
Upstairs by The Council
Photo: The Council

Headquarters by The Council beefed up with a second room back in 2017, opening up the loft above its infamous cage to cater for a more chilled out vibe and greater range of house, techno and disco. When you've had quite enough of raving under the signature blood-red laser lights at Headquarters, head to Upstairs for mellower tunes, fresh air and sweeping views of the CBD from the cosy balcony. 

 

8. MARQUEE Singapore

  • Nightlife
  • Clubs
  • Marina Bay
MARQUEE Singapore
MARQUEE Singapore
Photograph: Marquee Singapore

Welcome the weekend with a memorable nocturnal carnival experience at this nightlife superstar. Priding itself as the biggest nightclub in the city, the indoor adult playground stretches over 2,300-square-metres across three floors with sky-high ceilings that tower up to 30 metres, and features a giant indoor Ferris wheel that offers revellers an unparalleled view of the nightclub. Beyond highly talented resident spinners, heavyweight entertainers and DJs from the dance music spectrum are also invited to helm its state-of-the-art Funktion One DJ console.

Advertising

9. Drip

  • Nightlife
  • Clubs
  • Orchard
Drip
Drip
Photograph: Cheryl Sekkappan

Singapore's nightlife scene has got some fresh blood, and it's Drip Singapore. Billed as the country's largest underground club, Drip has two storeys worth of themed dancefloors for you to party the night away. You'll first enter the Drips Main Room through a popsicle-lit corridor, a cavernous space tiled like the bottom of a swimming pool. Here's where you can dance to Top 40 EDM radio hits. Consider yourself a cool kid? Head down to the steamy Salt Room to bump and grind to hip hop tunes and experimental tracks. Maybe take a photo with the massive 600kg Albert Einstein statue by the bar too – something to remember your night by. 

10. 1-Altitude Coast

  • Sentosa
1-Altitude Coast
1-Altitude Coast
Photograph: 1--Altitude Coast

Remember 1-Altitude Bar? This popular rooftop bar and lounge has reopened as 1-Altitude Coast, a new rooftop bar and day club concept that's right by the beach. This adults-only club even has a swimming pool, where you can chill out in to tropical house music – and of course, with tropical-inspired cocktails in hand.  Afro beats will fill the air in the evening and house and electro-pop will take over once the sun sinks below the horizon. Go often enough and you'll start to recognise 1-Altitude Coast's resident DJs Tony Tay, Erica Kay and more. Keep your eyes peeled for its themed events like sundown parties and Ladies' Day Out too. 

Advertising

11. Cé La Vi

  • Marina Bay
Cé La Vi
Cé La Vi

Cé La Vi is one of the top (geddit?) ones – and its climb to the 67th spot in the DJMag’s Top 100 Clubs of 2018 list is a testament to that. Boasting 360-degree views over the lion city, Cé La Vi is a hot spot to be seen. If you want to fit in with its A-list frequenters then be sure to dress the part. The club is known for throwing some incredible parties DJ’d by local and international names including Armin van Buuren, Fedde le Grand, Bob Sinclar, Roger Sanchez and Jazzy Jeff. Music genres range from nu disco to house, and dance hip-hop to afro-Latin.

12. Tanjong Beach Club

  • Clubs
  • Sentosa
Tanjong Beach Club
Tanjong Beach Club

Did you know that one of the worlds’ best beach clubs lies on sunny Sentosa? Lucky, lucky us! Besides serving refined plates inspired by coastal cuisines from around the world and innovative cocktails, the beach club also hosts epic Barefoot Tiki Nights and Smack My Beach Up raves where local and international guest DJs are invited to helm the decks for an Ibiza-esque shindig. Boogie down on the sandy dancefloor to a mix of sunshine soul, Balearic house, beach boogie and horizontal disco. Of course, beachwear is recommended.

Advertising

13. Lavo

  • Italian
  • Marina Bay
Lavo
Lavo

Go from dining to dancing the night away at this swanky New York vibe-dining concept. Roped in by Tao Group – the party masterminds behind the hangouts of A-list celebs like New York, Las Vegas and Sydney's Marquee – Lavo is an Italian restaurant, rooftop bar and swish party venue all under one roof at Marina Bay Sands. Did we mention that Jamie Foxx and Jermaine Dupri have helmed the decks here?

The party continues

Advertising
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising
    Back to Top

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.