Housed in a dingy space that’s set with laser lights and a cage behind which the likes of Eric Duncan, Kaiser Souzai and Mat.Joe have spun, Headquarters by The Council plays host to its signature parties from Wednesdays to Sundays. Get your booze fix in the standing bar tucked in one corner of the venue while grooving to all manner of techno, house and disco, whether from guest DJs or residents Julien Brochard, KFC, Yadin and Eileen Chan (Cats on Crack) – who also happens to be one half of The Council.
Buzzed and ready to rumble? As a city that never sleeps, Singapore has some of the best late-night spots and nightclubs for all of you party animals to revel in until the early morning. Not a night owl? Don't worry, we've got our fair share of beach clubs and rooftop venues too – perfect for living it up while the sun's still out. From energetic hip-hop and R&B, to thumping house and techno, here are the steamy dancefloors we hope to shake up soon.
