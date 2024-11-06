Remember 1-Altitude Bar? This popular rooftop bar and lounge has reopened as 1-Altitude Coast, a new rooftop bar and day club concept that's right by the beach. This adults-only club even has a swimming pool, where you can chill out in to tropical house music – and of course, with tropical-inspired cocktails in hand. Afro beats will fill the air in the evening and house and electro-pop will take over once the sun sinks below the horizon. Go often enough and you'll start to recognise 1-Altitude Coast's resident DJs Tony Tay, Erica Kay and more. Keep your eyes peeled for its themed events like sundown parties and Ladies' Day Out too.