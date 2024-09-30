Singapore’s art enclave Gillman Barracks just got a lot cooler with the opening of Ida’s, which takes over the short-lived Guerilla Coffee. Nestled within the old buildings in the compound, Ida’s is an ideal spot for a temporal escape from the city without having to travel to the corners of Singapore. Look forward to botanical cocktails crafted in partnership with the renowned Cat Bite Club, and award-winning bartender Nikki Lacsamana (previously from Manhattan) who will be heading the bar. Nine signature cocktails and eight classic tipples are on the menu, including Café Nanas – a warm blend of coffee liqueur, rum, Cointreau and nutmeg. And for something refreshing, Minted Passion features mezcal, vermouth, Aperol, passion fruit and mint to beat the heat.

Along with your drinks, savour bites from Ida’s Restaurant, headed by ex-Pollen chef Aiman Hanafi. The space is also home to an in-house studio by the local florist brand Charlotte Puxley. And if you’re looking to host an event, Ida’s can accommodate up to 300 standing guests in its event space.