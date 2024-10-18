Get ready to say ‘ciao’ onboard the iconic Amerigo Vespucci ship when it docks at the Marina Bay Cruise Center from October 24 to 28. As part of its 2023 to 2025 world tour, the ship will visit over 30 ports across 28 countries and five continents. In just a few days, it will make its historic stopover in Singapore, and with it comes the grand opening of Villaggio Italia, an exciting exhibition of Italian music, films, and performances that showcase the vibrant culture and way of life of Italian people. Here’s everything you can expect from the four-day free-entry cultural extravaganza.



Day 1 - October 24, 2024



Climb aboard the ship from 7.30pm to marvel at it up close. Although it will be unguided, there are crew members ready to answer all your questions along the way. There will also be an English-subtitled screening of Commander by E. De Angelis (2023). The film follows the true story of Salvatore Todaro, a submarine commander of the Royal Italian Navy during World War II, who bravely disobeyed orders to save the lives of enemy sailors.

Day 2 - October 25, 2024

Start the day by listening to an interesting seminar by an experienced scientist on the mysterious origins of cosmic rays, their flux measurement onboard the Amerigo Vespucci, and the role of the Earth's magnetosphere and atmosphere. At 10am and 4pm, enjoy musical performances by the Naval Academy Band of Livorno, Italy. Then, learn about the 150-year-old connection between Italy and Singapore, through interesting discussions on shared historical maritime journeys. Watch a screening of a documentary titled Can I come in? An Ode to Naples by T. Styler (2023). The film pays homage to the city's food culture, art, and people, offering a portrait of the beloved Italian city.



Day 3 - October 26, 2024

Enjoy five short films curated by the Venice Biennale, including three from Singapore and two from Italy. Afterward, catch The Lion's Share: A History of the Mostra by B. Etchegaray (2023). This documentary on the Venice Film Festival retraces crucial milestones and significant moments of the world's oldest film festival. Italian pop star Matilde G, now based in Singapore, will perform her original hits, as well as beloved Italian and English classics with Singaporean violinist Jocelyn Ng.

Day 4 - October 27, 2024

Listen to a captivating opera performance of Puccini, a life in 7 women by Lirica Arts. You must also catch the accompanying docuseries Mano d'Opera, which sheds light on the secrets of Italian opera. Look forward to a stellar musical performance by Serena Autieri, as she belts out emotional Italian melodies. Singapore's Red Dot Baroque ensemble will keep the energy high with its performance of timeless melodies and lively dances from the Italian Baroque period. The final film screening of Felicità by M. Ramazzotti (2023) tells the story of a dysfunctional Italian family attempting to find happiness for themselves.

Day 5 - October 28, 2024

Bid the ship goodbye at the closing ceremony featuring a farewell parade.



Entrance to the ship is free but do note that you’ll need to book your visit here. Find out more about this historic event here.



