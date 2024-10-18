Look up, Singapore – the Orionid meteor shower is passing through our skies on 20 and 21 October

What is the Orionid meteor shower?

Also known as the Orionids, the Orionid meteor shower is caused by debris from Halley’s Comet. As these bits of matter heat up and hurtle towards the Earth, they create and leave behind glowing streaks in the sky. Typically, you’d be able to see 10 to 20 Orionids during this annual meteor shower that’s said to be one of the most magnificent in existence.

The Orionids are named as such because they appear to come from a point that’s within the Orion constellation.

Is a meteor the same as a shooting star?

Yes, a meteor and a shooting star are basically the same thing, and the two terms can be used interchangeably.

When is the Orionid meteor shower appearing in Singapore’s skies?

According to Science Centre Singapore’s Observatory, the Orionid meteor shower will be active for almost two months, from September 26 to November 22. However, the peak happens between October 20 and 21. The best time to view this phenomenon is during the wee hours past midnight, especially at 2am

Can the Orionid meteor shower be seen with the naked eye?

Yes, you can watch the Orionid meteor shower without special equipment, but it wouldn’t hurt to have binoculars, a telescope, or a DSLR camera with a mega zoom lens on standby. Of course, whether you’re actually able to see the meteors would highly depend on weather conditions, so you’re most in luck if the skies are clear and cloudless. You should also venture to a darker area away from city lights.

Just a heads up – the moon is set to be rather bright during the optimum viewing period, so that could possibly hinder the visibility of the meteor shower as well.

Is the Orionid meteor shower dangerous in any way?

Not at all. Like most meteor showers, the Orionid meteor shower will not harm our planet as the debris will burn up before they even manage to reach Earth. To put things into perspective: you’re way more likely to get struck by lighting than you would a meteor. So rest easy, and just enjoy the show if you’re lucky enough to catch a glimpse of it.

