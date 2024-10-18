Homm, a popular Thai-style dessert café from Australia, opens in Singapore

Dessert lovers can now add another stop to their sweet treat list. Dessert café Homm, which has just opened in Raffles City, takes Korean bingsu and Japanese shokupan and gives it a delicious Thai twist. Started in Melbourne in February 2023 by its Chiang Mai-born, Melbourne-based founder Chayathorn Sakdatorn and his wife Praewthip Saithai, the eatery’s desserts are inspired by popular Thai café concepts.



Photograph: Homm / Instagram

At the 40-seat café in Raffles City, you’ll find Homm’s signature top-selling dessert, the Thai tea avalanche bingsu ($19.80). Expect pillowy Thai milk tea-flavoured ‘snow ice’ served with freshly baked biscuit crumble, whipped cream cheese, and Thai tea gelato. It also comes with grass jelly, sweet condensed milk, and Thai tea sauce on the side to make it extra rich.



Photograph: Homm / Instagram

For a more decadent treat, opt for the brûléed coconut pandan shokupan ($18.80), made using Japanese milk bread caramelised in butter. This toasty behemoth gets slathered with Miss Praewthip’s pandan kaya, a sprinkling of roasted coconut crumble, and a scoop of homemade coconut gelato. The store also offers gelato mochi ($6.80) and a selection of drinks from coffee to floral teas, not forgetting the quintessential Thai milk tea.

Excitingly, there will also be a Singapore-exclusive brunch menu slated to launch in early 2025. According to Homm’s founders, you’ll get to enjoy tomato tartare with crisp shokupan sticks and smoked salmon risotto, once testing has been completed and business stabilises here. Find out more about the store here.



Homm is now open from 11am to 9.30pm on Sundays to Thursdays, and 11am to 10pm on Fridays and Saturdays at #B1-12 Raffles City Shopping Centre, Singapore 179103.



