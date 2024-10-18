Subscribe
Anime Festival Asia Singapore 2024 returns with 3 days of concerts, exclusive anime merch, and autograph sessions

Catch live performances by Kana-Boon and ReoNa, and grab merch from hit animes like Solo Leveling and One Piece

Mingli Seet
Mingli Seet
AFASG
Photograph: AFASG
Anime enthusiasts, cosplay kings, and gaming gurus, listen up. From November 29 to December 1, 2024, Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre will once again play host to one of the most anticipated anime events of the year – Anime Festival Asia Singapore 2024. Since its humble beginnings in 2008, AFA has transformed into a juggernaut of pop culture, drawing millions from across the globe, and this year's edition promises to be nothing short of spectacular.

AFASG
Photograph: AFASG

Over 20 performers will take the stage over three nights. Friday kicks off with the ‘AFA x Japan Music Festival’ featuring Japanese stars Aqua Timez, Shiyui, Takanori Nishikawa, and TeddyLoid. And before the music starts, swing by the hololive meet panel for a close encounter with virtual idols Fuwamoco, Ouro Kronii, and Kaela Kovalskia.

Day 2 shines with AFA x hololive Meet, and on day 3, the crowd favourite ‘AFA x I LOVE ANISONG’ event rolls out the red carpet for Kaf, Kana-Boon, ReoNa, May’n, and Sally Amaki. Fans can look forward to Q&A sessions, photo ops, and autograph sessions with the stars.

AFASG
Photograph: AFASG

And don’t forget to swing by Akiba Town for interactive booths and all the exclusive merch you could dream of – Crunchyroll’s Solo Leveling experience dome is set to impress, along with goodies from the One Piece universe.

For all timings and more information, visit AFA Singapore 2024’s webpage here.

