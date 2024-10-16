Here’s a sneak peek into the 7 themed zones on the Disney Adventure cruise sailing from Singapore

Disney Imagination Garden
You’ve probably heard us gush about the Disney Imagination Garden already. But here’s a recap: As the central hub of the Disney Adventure cruise, this enchanted valley will have you transported into the world of Disney through its amazing backdrop of a three-deck-tall fairytale castle mural alongside a theatrical stage that will be graced by beloved characters such as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Iron Man, Captain America, Captain Jack Sparrow and his pirate crew, and Baymax.
There will also be two themed-eateries: Mowgli’s Eatery inspired by The Jungle Book, serving up Indian and vegetarian dishes, and Gramma Tala’s Kitchen, based on the film Moana, serving an array of Asian cuisines.