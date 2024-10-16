Here’s a sneak peek into the 7 themed zones on the Disney Adventure cruise sailing from Singapore

All aboard the Disney Adventure cruise! Well, almost – if you haven’t heard, Disney Cruise Line has just announced that the magical voyage will set sail in December 2025. However, mark your calendars for December 10, 2024, as that’s when the ticket sales will begin.

Singapore Tourism Board and Disney Cruise Line have formed a five-year partnership, announcing that the Disney Adventure cruise ship will establish a homeport in Singapore, marking its first presence in Southeast Asia since its inaugural voyage in 1998.

Set to sail from the Marina Bay Cruise Centre in 2025, the ship is expected to accommodate around 6,700 passengers and 2,500 crew members. Guests can look forward to the world’s longest roller coaster at sea, seven themed zones that will immerse visitors in the enchanting world of Disney, a variety of dining options, Broadway-style theatre shows, and opportunities to meet beloved Disney characters.

If you're a proud ‘Disney adult’ itching for details about the upcoming Disney Cruise, congratulations, you're in the right place. Get ready for an exclusive sneak peek into the seven themed zones of the new Disney Adventure Cruise, complete with pictures.

RECOMMENDED: It’s confirmed: Singapore’s first Disney cruise sets sail in December 2025, ticket sales will start soon and Oh Boy! Disney Cruise Line makes Singapore its very first Southeast Asian homeport