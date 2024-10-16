Subscribe
Toy Story Place, San Fransokyo Street, Disney Discovery Reef, Moana: Call of the Sea
Photograph: DisneyToy Story Place, San Fransokyo Street, Disney Discovery Reef, Moana: Call of the Sea
Photograph: Disney

Here’s a sneak peek into the 7 themed zones on the Disney Adventure cruise sailing from Singapore

Complete with pictures

Mingli Seet
Written by Mingli Seet
Arts & Culture Writer
All aboard the Disney Adventure cruise! Well, almost – if you haven’t heard, Disney Cruise Line has just announced that the magical voyage will set sail in December 2025. However, mark your calendars for December 10, 2024, as that’s when the ticket sales will begin.

Singapore Tourism Board and Disney Cruise Line have formed a five-year partnership, announcing that the Disney Adventure cruise ship will establish a homeport in Singapore, marking its first presence in Southeast Asia since its inaugural voyage in 1998. 

Set to sail from the Marina Bay Cruise Centre in 2025, the ship is expected to accommodate around 6,700 passengers and 2,500 crew members. Guests can look forward to the world’s longest roller coaster at sea, seven themed zones that will immerse visitors in the enchanting world of Disney, a variety of dining options, Broadway-style theatre shows, and opportunities to meet beloved Disney characters.

If you're a proud ‘Disney adult’ itching for details about the upcoming Disney Cruise, congratulations, you're in the right place. Get ready for an exclusive sneak peek into the seven themed zones of the new Disney Adventure Cruise, complete with pictures.

Take a peek into the Disney Adventure cruise

Disney Imagination Garden

Disney Imagination Garden
Disney Imagination Garden
Photograph: Disney

You’ve probably heard us gush about the Disney Imagination Garden already. But here’s a recap: As the central hub of the Disney Adventure cruise, this enchanted valley will have you transported into the world of Disney through its amazing backdrop of a three-deck-tall fairytale castle mural alongside a theatrical stage that will be graced by beloved characters such as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Iron Man, Captain America, Captain Jack Sparrow and his pirate crew, and Baymax.

There will also be two themed-eateries: Mowgli’s Eatery inspired by The Jungle Book, serving up Indian and vegetarian dishes, and Gramma Tala’s Kitchen, based on the film Moana, serving an array of Asian cuisines.

Disney Discovery Reef

Disney Discovery Reef
Disney Discovery Reef
Photograph: Disney

It’s time to head under the sea at the Disney Discovery Reef  – an outdoor zone located at the back of the ship influenced by nautical films such as The Little Mermaid, Lilo and Stitch, Finding Nemo and Luca. This area is home to several eateries – both casual and fine dining ones. Grab a burger at the beach-style hangout diner Stitch’s Ohana Grill or sip on bubble teas by Bewitching Boba and Brews where Ursula from the film The Little Mermaid will make an appearance. 

Fine dining options include restaurant Palo Trattoria, serving Italian classics like antipasti, pasta, pizza, and seafood in a dreamy atmosphere based on the film Luca. And at the restaurant’s patio, you’ll find Palo Café – a quaint coffee shop where you can enjoy coffee and light bites.

San Fransokyo Street

San Fransokyo Street
San Fransokyo Street
Photograph: Disney

Welcome to Baymax’s world. Set in the world of animation hit Big Hero 6, San Fransokyo Street simulates a bustling city through its imaginative design and special effects together with its exciting lineup of stores, hidden entrances to hangout lounges, interactive games, a street market and even a four-theatre cinema complex screening classic Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Luscasfilm movies throughout the day. 

The star of this zone? It’s none other than the ‘Big Hero Arcade’ – a family arcade brimming with energy all decked out in bright neon signs and eye-catching graffiti art. Game  to your heart’s content, and don’t miss the main attraction ‘Hiro Training Zone’, an immersive training simulator built by boy genius Hiro Hamada where visitors form teams of four and attempt an obstacle course on a high-tech gaming floor. 

Wayfinder Bay

Wayfinder Bay
Wayfinder Bay
Photograph: Disney

What’s a cruise without an open-air pool? This is exactly what the Wayfinder Bay is – a relaxing oasis situated at the back of the ship, complete with loungers and a breathtaking view of both land and sea. Drawing inspiration from Disney's Moana, the area is painted in vibrant colours reminiscent of her adventurous wardrobe, along with a mural that embodies the film's spirit. And for a showstopper, a giant LED screen will host performances and live entertainment. Also, make sure to catch the live musical performance Moana: Call of the Sea that dives into Moana’s epic journey and her legendary friendship with Maui.

Town Square

Town Square
Town Square
Photograph: Disney

There’s something for everyone at Town Square, a one-stop hub that spans three decks of shops, lounges, cafés, and entertainment venues. Guests can enjoy nods to beloved Disney classics like Tangled, Cinderella, and Frozen while exploring family activity lounges and the signature Walt Disney Theater. Here, two original Broadway-style productions await: Remember, a heartfelt tale featuring Wall-E and Eve, and Disney Seas the Adventure, a musical voyage led by Captain Goofy through favourite Disney stories.

Dining experiences are aplenty too, starting with the Enchanted Summer Restaurant – a cosy hall inspired by Tangled and Frozen, offering breakfast and lunch buffets alongside table-service dinners. The Navigator’s Club brings the maritime tradition of "captain’s table" dinners to life, adorned with elegant nautical decor and interactive performances by beloved Disney characters. Meanwhile, the Hollywood Spotlight Club invites guests to walk down a "red carpet" amid cinematic glamour, complete with live performances from the faces of Disney: Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Daisy Duck.

For the little ones, Disney’s Oceaneer Club is a wonderland designed for kids aged three to 10, filled with themed areas that bring Disney, Pixar, and Marvel stories to life. From interactive storytelling at the Hub to creative fun in Fairytale Hall and Andy’s Toy Box, each space encourages exploration and play. Meanwhile, adults can unwind at themed bars like Tiana’s Bayou Lounge, where craft cocktails and delicious beignets await in a warm, New Orleans-style atmosphere.

Marvel Landing

Marvel Landing
Marvel Landing
Photograph: Disney

On the upper deck of the Disney Adventure lies an arena that will swoop you into the Marvel Universe with its floor to ceiling mural of well-loved superheroes such as Iron Man, Spider-Man, Black Panther, and Captain Marvel, as well as action-packed rides built to test your grit. This segment will also include three never-seen-before Disney attractions celebrating the iconic characters from the Marvel Universe.

Guests can experience the thrill of the ‘Ironcycle Test Run,’ riding Tony Stark’s latest prototype on an exhilarating high-speed circuit, making it the world’s longest roller coaster at sea at 250 metres. After that, soar through the skies on Groot Galaxy Spin, where you can pilot your very own Nova Corp Bass Jumper vehicles.

Toy Story Place

Toy Story Place
Toy Story Place
Photograph: Disney

Also situated on the upper deck of the ship, Toy Story Place offers a thrilling water playground experience at the Flying Saucer Splash Zone, where families can dive into an oversized Pizza Planet toy set and become honorary space cadets as they explore exciting water features like rockets, buckets, pop jets, and a mini slide.

Younger visitors can enjoy the Toy Story Splash Pad, an area filled with giant rubber bath toys of Woody, Buzz, and friends, complete with pop jets, geysers, and bubblers for endless fun.

Inspired by the films, Pizza Planet offers an enticing selection of quick-service food and snacks with a cosmic twist, while Wheezy’s Freezies serves a variety of refreshing soft-serve ice cream flavours, nodding to the beloved penguin from Toy Story 2.

