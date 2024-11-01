Art Sg is back for its third edition, showcasing top international galleries from 30 countries

Art Sg is set to return for its third edition in Singapore from January 17 to 19, 2025, at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre. This year’s fair will bring together 106 top galleries from 30 countries, spotlighting the best of contemporary art from Singapore, Southeast Asia, and beyond. Expect an impressive lineup backed by Singapore’s own cultural icons and international partners, creating an inspiring blend of global and regional perspectives.

Visitors can look forward to an exhilarating program designed by top cultural collaborators, including Bangkok Kunsthalle, Delfina Foundation, M Art Foundation, and Art Outreach, alongside panel discussions, and activations. Art Sg 2025 will also be tied into Singapore Art Week, which will run from January 17 to 26, 2025.

Photograph: @art.sg

Returning names like Gagosian, White Cube, and Lehmann Maupin will bring their signature collections to the fair, alongside a vibrant showcase of Southeast Asian talent from renowned galleries such as Richard Koh Fine Art, Gajah Gallery, and Bangkok CityCity Gallery. And for 2025, visitors can expect exciting debuts from Baik Art, Haridas Contemporary, and Sun Contemporary, underscoring the continued rise of Singapore’s art market.

With a special film program curated by Stefano Rabolli Pansera of Bangkok Kunsthalle, attendees can immerse themselves in films exploring the lives of artists and their creative processes. Aaron Cezar from Delfina Foundation will also host discussions on the nuances of art collecting, while the M Art Foundation and Art Outreach will spotlight emerging artists and foster cross-border collaborations, supporting the next wave of emerging artists.

Find out more about Art Sg here.

