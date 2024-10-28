World Luxury Restaurant Awards 2024: 11 Singapore restaurants and bars named among the winners

The results of the ninth annual World Luxury Restaurants Awards were announced not too long ago, with 11 establishments in Singapore named among winners from all across the globe.

Established in 2015, the World Luxury Restaurant Awards spotlights outstanding luxury restaurants and bars that stood out in the past year. The voting pool comprises over 100,000 international travellers who cast their votes over a four-week period.

Plenty of establishments in Singapore — 11 to be exact — make it to the hall of fame this year, with Jaan by Kirk Westaway even bagging the Global Restaurant of the Year award. The two-Michelin-starred restaurant at Swissôtel The Stamford is known for its refined, modern British cuisine inspired by Chef Kirk’s hometown of Devon.

Photograph: Lime Restaurant

Two buffet restaurants are also named in the Best Buffet Variety category. Located in the heart of Orchard Road, Crossroads Buffet at the Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel offers various buffet options, from an ultimate seafood feast, to a lobster-focused dinner buffet, and even a luxurious Sunday champagne brunch. There’s also Lime Restaurant at Parkroyal Collection Pickering which is known for its annual Lobsterfest and weekly Super Sunday all-day buffets.

In the drinks department, Anti:Dote at Fairmont Singapore clinches the Best Cocktail Menu award, while Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant at Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza is recognised for having the Best Wine Selection.

Winners in other categories include Swissôtel The Stamford’s 70th-storey bar and grill Skai (Best Panoramic Views); Mediterranean-Peruvian restaurant Mosella (in the Luxury Interior Design category); and Winestone in Mercure Singapore on Stevens (in the Luxury Eco-friendly Restaurant category).

Photograph: Skai

Here’s the full list of all the establishments in Singapore named in the World Luxury Restaurant Awards 2024:

Anti:Dote (Best Cocktail Menu, Luxury Bar)

Blossom Restaurant (Chinese Cuisine, Fine Dining Cuisine, Luxury Hotel Restaurant)

Crossroads Buffet (Best Buffet Variety, Buffet Dining, International Cuisine)

Food Exchange (Gourmet-style Buffet, Luxury Bar, Luxury Hotel Restaurant)

Jaan by Kirk Westaway (British Cuisine, Fine Dining Cuisine, Luxury Hotel Restaurant)

Lime Restaurant (Best Buffet Variety, Buffet Dining, Luxury Hotel Restaurant)

Mosella (Luxury Hotel Restaurant, Luxury Interior Design, Mediterranean Cuisine)

Skai (Best Panoramic Views, Luxury Grill, Luxury Scenic Setting)

Skirt (Luxury Grill, Luxury Hotel Restaurant Luxury Resort Restaurant)

Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant (Best Wine Selection, Chinese Cuisine, Luxury Hotel Restaurant)

Winestone (Luxury Eco-friendly Restaurant, Luxury Hotel Restaurant, Luxury Specialty Restaurant)

Find out more here.

