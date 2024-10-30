Coffee enthusiasts across the island were elated when news of Blue Bottle Coffee’s first gift shop opening in Singapore broke in August. Since then, the brand has been progressively rolling out new offerings at its Raffles City store, starting with a line of merchandise and instant coffee blends, followed by a coffee exhibition. Two months later, Blue Bottle announces a new series of exciting launches, including exclusive merchandise for the upcoming festive season, coffee workshops, and coffee seminars. Read on to find out more.

Holiday merch

With Christmas coming up, Blue Bottle’s festive offerings make for great gifts for the coffee aficionados in your midst. While it used to only offer its Craft Instant espresso and matcha blends at the store, there are now four new coffee products to look out for. The Bella Donavan ($27) is a Blue Bottle classic whole bean coffee, while the Hayes Valley Espresso ($27) is the brand’s most versatile espresso served in its cafés globally. Then there’s this year’s special Winter Blend ($30), an exclusive seasonal offering with notes of jam, molasses, and dark chocolate. There’s also the Winter Single Origin ($33) with hints of berries, stone fruit, and black tea.

Photograph: Blue Bottle Coffee Singapore

Know someone who enjoys a good pour over? The pour over kit ($66) has all the essentials needed to make the perfect cup – a dripper, a custom Kinto glass carafe, 30 sheets of bamboo filters, and a comprehensive 56-page guide. Blue Bottle is also introducing two new caramel-hued mugs ($33) to its merch line – the Holiday Claska mug and the Kinto ceramic mug. The forest green embroidery eco bag ($68) is another new addition to the collection, originally designed to commemorate the opening of Blue Bottle’s Tohankyu café in Japan.

Visit Blue Bottle Coffee’s retail store at Lumine Singapore in Raffles City to browse the full range of merchandise.

Coffee programmes

Photograph: Blue Bottle Coffee Singapore

Interested in learning about coffee? Sign up for a 30-to-45 minute coffee seminar ($42) to get acquainted with the basics of pour-over brewing. The session will take participants through Blue Bottle’s twenty year legacy and pour-over style, followed by hand-drip brewing demonstrations and a tasting session of the freshly brewed coffee. While the session costs $42, this is inclusive of a $40 voucher that can be redeemed at Blue Bottle’s retail store on the day of the seminar.

But if you want to get into the nitty gritty of coffee-brewing, the 75-minute pour-over workshop ($100) might be more suited for you. With a cap of eight people per session, the more intimate and interactive experience lets participants try their hand at Blue Bottle Coffee’s signature hand-drip process. Guests will learn how to brew two distinct coffee profiles – Blue Bottle’s signature blend and the Winter Single Origin. The workshop fee is inclusive of a complimentary pour over kit (worth $66) and a 200g bag of coffee beans (worth up to $33).

These coffee programmes will only be available from the duration of November 11 to 19. Sign up for the coffee seminar here, and the pour-over workshop here.

