K-pop group Seventeen will return to Singapore for their World Tour in 2025

Popular K-pop group Seventeen is set to perform in Singapore at the National Stadium on January 25, 2025, as part of their Seventeen [Right Here] World Tour. This marks their fifth time in our city, and nope, we aren't complaining. The group will also make stops in Bulacan, Jakarta, and Bangkok.

Seventeen, the powerhouse K-pop group known for their electrifying performances and hands-on approach to music-making, has taken the world by storm since their 2015 debut under Pledis Entertainment. Divided into Hip-Hop, Vocal, and Performance units, Seventeen quickly gained fame with hits like Adore U, Mansae and Pretty U. Later songs such as Don't Wanna Cry, Home, and Left & Right have solidified their position as a top-tier K-pop group. Known for their synchronised choreography and energetic stage presence, Seventeen has won multiple awards, including several from the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA), Golden Disc Awards, and Melon Music Awards, as well as being recognised internationally with mentions in the Billboard charts.

Ticket prices for the event are set at $388, $328, $298, $268, $238, $198, and $168 (excluding booking fees). VIP ticket holders will enjoy special perks, including access to the soundcheck party, an exclusive concert laminate, lanyard, pouch, postcard, and a dedicated VIP merchandise booth lane. The Carat Membership presale will open on November 13, 2025, from 10am to 11.59pm via Live Nation’s website here, followed by the Live Nation presale on November 14, 2025, from 10am to 11.59pm via here. General ticket sales begin on November 15, 2025, at 10am, available through Ticketmaster online or the hotline at +65 800 321 1678.

HAVE YOU HEARD?

Blue Bottle Coffee Singapore launches new festive merch, pour-over workshops and coffee serminars

Singapore Zoo and Bird Paradise have new Snoopy installations similar to that of Jeju’s famous Snoopy Garden

Japan’s winter-exclusive confectionery brand Snowsand comes to Singapore for the first time ever