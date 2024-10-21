Blackpink’s Lisa to perform in Singapore this November: Seat map, ticket prices and exclusive fan benefits

Last we heard about Blackpink Lisa’s upcoming arrival in Singapore, it was announced as a fan meetup with no specific deets yet. However, it has just been confirmed that this event is not merely a fan meet, but an all-out concert, scheduled to take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on November 11 at 8pm.

The 27-year-old rapper needs no introduction – as a member of Blackpink, Lisa has been part of several chart-topping hits and international tours, helping the K-pop group become the highest-charting female K-pop act on the Billboard Hot 100. Lisa also made history as the first solo K-pop artist to win an MTV Video Music Award with her single Lalisa. Beyond music, she has become a prominent figure in fashion, serving as an ambassador for luxury brands such as Celine and Bulgari.

Photograph: UnUsUaL Entertainment Pte Ltd

At the event, fans who purchase VIP tickets will have the opportunity to get closer to the 27-year-old rapper with special perks such as red carpet photo opportunities and a send-off session. Additional VIP goodies include exclusive lanyards, autographed posters, and collectible postcards.

Photograph: UnUsUaL Entertainment Pte Ltd

The presale for DBS/POSB cardholders will take place on Monday, October 21, from 12pm to 11.59pm. General ticket sales are set to begin on Tuesday, October 22, at 12 noon viaTicketMaster. Ticket prices range from $348 to $288, $208, and $168, with an additional $5 ticketing fee applicable to all purchases.

