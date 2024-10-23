What’s better than watching adorable cat compilation videos? Doing just that while helping the local cat community. For the first time on October 26, local independent cinema chain The Projector at Cineisure will bring Cat Video Fest, a social purpose festival hailing from America, to Singapore’s community of ailurophiles. For $25, be among the thousands who have seen the film in over 350 theatres in the United States, Canada, and Europe. You’ll be glad to know that part of the ticket proceeds will also be donated to the Cat Welfare Society, in line with the festival’s aim of raising money for cats in need through partnerships with local cat charities.

Contrary to its name, the Cat Video Fest works more like a watch party than a traditional festival, where audiences get to watch a 75-minute curated collection of cat videos sourced from unique submissions, animations, music videos, and viral internet memes – all on the big screen. Will Braden, the founder and curator of the festival, watches approximately 15,000 cat videos each year to find the best ones to showcase. Since its first edition, more than $200,000 has been raised for cat welfare, and this marks the festival’s sixth consecutive year. Sit back and enjoy the film’s showcase of unique feline charms, most never-before-seen and exclusive to the festival. Talk about a dopamine rush.

The screening begins at 5pm but you’ll want to be there early to shop at the Cat Welfare Society’s pop-up merchandise booth for all your cat-themed essentials. There will even be a best dressed competition for the best cat cosplay, with exciting prizes to be won. It gets better – there’ll also be a cat adoption drive for you to meet the cutest kitties that need a home. You might just leave the cinema with a new fur friend in tow. Get your tickets here.



