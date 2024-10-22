Embark on a ‘The World of Studio Ghibli’ stamp rally at Marina Bay Sands and enjoy free Ghibli documentary screenings

Since its opening, The World of Studio Ghibli has taken Singapore by storm. And as if the two-storey exhibition with 16 immersive theatrical sets inspired by 11 iconic Studio Ghibli films isn’t enough to have all of us singing praises, the fun now extends into Marina Bay Sands with an Adventure Stamp Rally.

It is exactly what it sounds like – ticket holders can now grab themselves a stamp rally passport at the end of the exhibit before hopping over to the mall to embark on a trail across Marina Bay Sands. Collect various Ghibli stamps located at mini installations and interactive displays inspired by scenes from the beloved films such as Ponyo on the Cliff by the Sea, Spirited Away, and My Neighbour Totoro.

Photograph: Marina Bay Sands

And once all the stamps have been collected, your efforts will be greatly rewarded with special access to a Ghibli-themed photo booth at ArtScience Museum, along with free admission to Digital Light Canvas by teamLab.

In addition to the Adventure Stamp Rally, enjoy free screenings of two Ghibli documentaries. In the first documentary, go behind the scenes at Studio Ghibli to discover the genius of Kazuo Oga, the creator of the enchanting Totoro forest and stunning background art for the films. The second one follows director Hayao Miyazaki during the creation of The Wind Rises and Takahata’s The Tale of Princess Kaguya.

Find out more here.

