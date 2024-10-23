Norwegian singer Aurora will perform in Singapore in 2025

Singapore will soon welcome the return of Norwegian art-pop singer-songwriter Aurora at The Star Theatre on February 3, 2025. This is part of her What Happened To The Earth? Part 4 tour.

The songstress is known for her ethereal voice and atmospheric sound. Almost a decade ago, she gained international fame with her hit single Runaway in 2015, one which eventually went viral on social media platform TikTok years later, alongside hits like Cure for Me and The Seed. Aurora's debut album All My Demons Greeting Me as a Friend received critical acclaim, and she has since won multiple Norwegian Grammy Awards (Spellemannprisen). Interestingly, her music caught the attention of Disney, leading her to perform the haunting voice in Frozen II's Into the Unknown. Her unique mix of electronic, folk, and pop elements creates a mystical, otherworldly sound that continues to captivate audiences globally.

The artiste pre-sale begins on November 1, 2024, at 10am, while the LAMC member pre-sale starts the same day at 12pm. The public sale opens on Monday, November 4, at 12pm. Tickets will be available through Sistic outlets and Sistic.com.sg. To sign up for the presale waitlist, visit the webpage here.

DON'T GO YET

Embark on a ‘The World of Studio Ghibli’ stamp rally at Marina Bay Sands and enjoy free Ghibli documentary screenings

Try exclusive matcha desserts and drinks at Café Kitsuné’s 10th-anniversary pop-up this month

You can now have a staycation in a retired SBS bus at The Bus Collective