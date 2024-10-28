Afternoon tea – an experience that many love partaking in. But getting to enjoy the finer things in life often also comes with quite a hefty price tag. Not at this restaurant in Duxton Hill though. Christina’s, the all-day dining outlet and bar at Mondrian Singapore Duxton is introducing a new and affordable high tea set at just $50 for two persons, or $25 per diner.

For this price, guests can enjoy a medley of savoury and sweet bites, high tea staples like scones, and a choice of tea or coffee. The array of treats comes presented in an elegant three-tiered stand, meant to be grazed on from top to bottom.

On the savoury section, you’ll find bites like lobster vol au vent, cucumber cream cheese sandwiches, chicken pie, satay with peanut soft buns, and as a nod to the joint’s Californian roots – wagyu beef cheese sliders. Tuck into sweet bakes like raspberry lychee and ondeh ondeh cakes, hazelnut caramel cubes, lemon meringue tarts, and assorted macarons. Christina’s does a version of the classic raisin scone paired with fig jam instead of the usual strawberry.

Photograph: Christina's

Christina’s is located on the ground floor of the hotel, serving up breakfast with coffee from Tiong Hoe in the morning, and Mediterranean-inspired and wood-fired plates for lunch and dinner.

This high tea experience is available every Friday and Saturday from 2pm to 5pm. Find out more about Christina’s here and make your reservation here.

READ MORE:

There’s a new Frédéric Malle perfume-inspired high tea on the 70th floor of Swissôtel The Stamford

Try exclusive matcha desserts and drinks at Café Kitsuné’s 10th-anniversary pop-up this month

We try Taiwanese fine dining at Iru Den, an intimate 31-seater in a colonial house along Scotts Road