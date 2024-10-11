There’s a new Frédéric Malle perfume-inspired high tea on the 70th floor of Swissôtel The Stamford

Fans of niche fragrances would definitely be familiar with Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, the perfume house known for signature scents like Portrait of a Lady, En Passant, Iris Poudre, and of course, the iconic Une Rose. This year, Une Rose has been given a chic rebrand with darker and earthier notes, and is now known as Rose Tonnerre.

To celebrate the new scent and Frédéric Malle’s new flagship opening at Raffles City Singapore, the fragrance house is collaborating with Skai to launch a month-long high tea experience. From now till October 31, the rose-inspired high tea (from $68 per person) will take guests through a range of curated bites that bring out the different notes and facets of the new perfume. And the cherry on top? A stunning view of the city from the rooftop restaurant’s 70th-floor vantage point at Swissôtel The Stamford.

Photograph: Skai

Snack on a range of savouries like the smoked eel rillette with caviar, bluefin tuna nori roll, and the hamachi and truffle ponzu. In particular, Perigord’s truffles are used as they are a key note in Rose Tonerre. There’s also the foie gras mousse and cherry tart, as well as a rich brie cheese quiche.

Two rose-themed desserts are the highlights of the sweets section – the raspberry rose chocolate tart, and the Madagascar jasmine vanilla rose choux. The Les Editions de Parfums Bon Bon acts as a tangy interlude, featuring a chocolate treat with citrusy passionfruit. And no high tea is complete with scones. Skai serves a Madagascar vanilla rendition with regular sides of clotted cream and house-made strawberry marmalade. And for the perfect finale, the rose berries Tahitian vanilla tea cake is served tableside and adorned with rose petals for a picture-perfect finish.

Photograph: Skai

Guests can also choose between two rose-inspired beverages – the Scarlet Eden mocktail with lychee rose cordial, and the gin-based Daydream of Lilac cocktail (available with a top-up of $25).

The Frédéric Malle perfume-inspired high tea at Skai is available from now till October 31, daily from 3pm to 5pm at Skai, Level 70, Swissôtel The Stamford, Singapore 178882.

