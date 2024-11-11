Christmas Wonderland 2024 has four times as many light displays as before and an all-new Spalliera

The festive season’s events are set to cast its annual enchantment over us once again thanks to the return of several dazzling Christmas wonderlands – from Orchard Road’s annual Christmas on A Great Street to Changi Airport’s Hello Kitty-themed Festive Village.



Joining the list of best places to see Christmas lights and decorations is the 11th edition of Gardens by the Bay’s Christmas Wonderland, Singapore’s biggest yuletide fair. It makes its much-anticipated return from November 29, 2024, to January 1, 2025, with an array of new immersive experiences, light displays, fun performances and festive celebrations for all to enjoy.

Photograph: Blue Sky Events

Perennial favourite Blizzard Time gets an exciting enhancement which will see its ethereal snowfall experience accompanied by a specially commissioned soundtrack by Singaporean composer-conductor Dr Darius Lim. The soundtrack, titled Magic of Christmas, makes a perfectly fitting name for a score to accompany your frolicking in the ‘snow’.



As if it couldn’t get any more magical, you’ll be surrounded by the magnificent 20-metre-tall Spalliera lights, refreshed with a new design inspired by the Italian Gothic architecture of the Orvieto Cathedral. This stunning display is illuminated by 100,000 bulbs handmade by Italian artisans, so get your cameras ready to snap away.

Photograph: Blue Sky Events

That’s not all – plenty of photo opportunities await at Supertree Grove, with four times as many light displays as in previous editions. Catch larger-than-life installations, like an ice skate, ornament balls, gift boxes, and even a five-metre-tall Santa Claus hanging among the Supertrees. You’ll even find an adorable trio of gigantic Merry Bears over at the Lawn.



Stick around at the Grove because there’ll also be an enchanting Garden Rhapsody light and sound show, with the Supertrees' lights ‘dancing’ to the rhythm of Christmas classics.

Photograph: Blue Sky Events

Don’t miss a stroll along the Walk of Lights, a colourful 50-metre-long illuminated tunnel, or Bluebell Lane’s enchanted forest. Fans of the iconic Swan Lake ballet must check out Odette’s Dance, a captivating installation featuring ballerinas dancing daintily among 4000 bulbs.

Photograph: Blue Sky Events

What’s Christmas Wonderland without a carnival full of fun times and yummy fare? Try your hand at games like ring toss, fishy fishy, and snowball smash or ride on a magnificent double-storey Venetian horse carousel – the only one of its kind in the city. After shopping at Mistletoe Alley, fuel up on bites from Brewerkz, Harry’s, Churros Republic, Sofnade, Swag Social and more. Before you leave, don’t forget to grab a photo with Father Christmas at his home in Santa’s Village.



Tickets for the experience are priced from $9 for adults and $7 for children between 3 to 12 years old. There are four daily sessions, starting from 6.30pm. Get your tickets here.



