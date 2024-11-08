Tis the season to be jolly – and at Ion Orchard, one of the many malls in Singapore’s coolest neighbourhood. The glitzy shopping haven just got even more stunning after unveiling a dazzling Christmas star in collaboration with luxury icon Christian Dior.



From now to January 1, 2025, snap pictures of the massive 15-metre-tall Dior Star glittering magnificently on level one of the mall, just outside the Dior boutique. Plus, look out for Christian Dior’s fabled animal sculptures that add a playful and whimsical touch to the enchanting scene.



If you find yourself shopping for gifts in Dior’s boutique at Ion Orchard, don’t miss the mesmerising in-store display that captures the magic of fairy tales this holiday season. Alternatively, head to the mall’s atrium to check out the Dior Beauty Christmas Pop-up from now until January 1, 2025. You’ll find two more installations, as well as a selection of fragrance, skincare, and makeup creations that make the perfect last-minute gifts.



The pop-up will also feature a Dior Café, created in collaboration with local café L’eclair Pâtissière, offering a specially curated high tea set with French sweets like éclairs and macarons in delectable, exclusive flavours. Bask in the festive season by checking out more exquisite displays of dazzling Christmas lights here.

