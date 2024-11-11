When it comes to our bar scene, our tiny island certainly punches above its weight. We've consistently put up strong showings for awards like Asia's 50 Best Bars, and are no strangers to the coveted World's 50 Best Bars list. And when the new Pinnacle Guide recognition system was launched this year, four local bars were named among some of the most prestigious cocktail institutions around the world. Our city is also making great progress in terms of encouraging inclusivity in the drinking scene, with the zero-proof revolution making non-alcoholic craft drinks more abundant than ever before.
With that, we've compiled a list of top spots for quality tipples, vino, or beer in Singapore. Introducing the Time Out Recommended Bars for 2024. These bars have won our hearts with their charm, ambience, hospitality, food, and of course, drinks. From longstanding favourites to new joints that have caught our eye, here's where to visit for happy hour sips or a cheeky nightcap.
Analogue
Appetite
ATLAS
Ballroom by Barbary Coast
Brooklyn Bar
Cat Bite Club
D.Bespoke
Draft Land Singapore
Dragonfly
Druggists
Employees Only
Fura
Gibson
28 HongKong Street
Jigger & Pony
Jungle Ballroom
Junior The Pocket Bar
Last Word
Level33
Lion Brewery Co
Live Twice
Long Bar
Manhattan
Mixology Salon
MoboMoga
Native
Night Hawk
No Sleep Club
Nutmeg & Clove
Offtrack
Origin Bar
Plume
Praelum Wine Bistro
Puffy Bois
Republic
Sago House
Shin Gi Tai
Side Door
Smoke & Mirrors
Spectre
Stay Gold Flamingo
Sugarhall
Taylor Adam
Tess Bar & Kitchen
The Elephant Room
The Secret Mermaid
The Store
Tippling Club
White Shades
Wine RVLT
Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Singapore newsletter for more news, travel inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.
READ MORE:
Check out this list of over 50 hawker stalls in Singapore recommended by the Time Out team
Here are 55 cafés in Singapore with great ambience, coffee and food, recommended by Time Out
Check out this list of over 50 restaurants in Singapore recommended by the Time Out team