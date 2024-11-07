Mandai Wildlife Reserve to launch Singapore’s fifth zoological park ‘Rainforest Wild Asia’ in March 2025

Singapore might be known as a concrete jungle, but it is also home to several lovely nature parks and wildlife sanctuaries, perfect for a quick escape into the great outdoors. And the list continues – Singapore will welcome its fifth zoological park at Mandai Wildlife Reserve, Rainforest Wild Asia, set to open in March 2025.

“Rainforest Wild Asia allows guests to choose their level of adventure as they explore an immersive rainforest setting, whether through sedate universally designed walkways or high adrenaline scrambling paths and guided climbing adventures. They can experience its diverse layers, from the verdant tree canopies to an exciting subterranean labyrinth of walk-through cave chambers. The park is designed to allow iconic animal species from the region, including tigers, sun bears, tapirs and gregarious langurs, to roam through extensive habitats. This immersive design gives our guests the chance to witness how different animals thrive in distinct rainforest settings. Most importantly, we hope to create strong feelings of connection to nature and a renewed determination to cherish and protect our planet,” said Mike Barclay, Group CEO of Mandai Wildlife Group.

An inclusive park that welcomes people from all walks of life

Photograph: Mandai Wildlife Group Cross logs, streams and boulders along the paths on the journey through Rainforest Wild Asia

Covering 13 hectares, the park draws inspiration from the Afro-Tropical region and Madagascar, recreating a lush rainforest environment with the planting of nearly 7,000 Southeast Asian trees and shrubs.

Accessible from Mandai Wildlife West, Rainforest Wild Asia offers an immersive rainforest trekking experience with various paths to explore, allowing visitors to discover wildlife from both above and below ground. While designed with adventure enthusiasts in mind, the park is also inclusive, featuring elevated walkways and sheltered rest stops for families with strollers and wheelchair users, ensuring everyone can enjoy the diverse landscapes and animals at a leisurely pace.

Those up for a challenge can embark along a slightly more difficult terrain, scattered with fallen logs, boulders, streams and bridges. And lastly, for the adventurous at heart, harnessed experiences and guided tours take it up a notch, offering high-element traverses across rock faces, thrilling freefall jumps, and exciting caving expeditions.

Photograph: Mandai Wildlife Group Leap from 20m at Canopy Jump at Rainforest Wild Asia

Witness 29 different animal species in their natural habitats

So, which animals can we look forward to encountering at Rainforest Wild Asia? The park will be home to 29 animal species, including tigers, sun bears, tapirs, gregarious langurs, red dholes, babirusas, the threatened François' langur and the Philippine spotted deer. These animals will be featured at various times of the day, placed in stimulating environments for them to thrive in, which will in turn encourage natural behaviours in which we can observe and learn from.

10 unique zones to explore

Photograph: Mandai Wildlife Group Map of Rainforest Wild Asia and its 10 zones

Rainforest Wild Asia will feature 10 distinct zones, each spotlighting different wildlife and offering unique experiences. In The Karsts, jagged limestone formations rise above the canopy, providing a stunning backdrop as primates swing through the environment.

Photograph: Mandai Wildlife Group The Karsts offer different vantage points to spot the François langurs

The Rock Cascade allows guests to watch the Malayan tiger navigate waterfalls, streams, and rocky outcrops. The Canopy offers a glimpse into life at treetop level, home to species like the Javan langur and red-shanked douc langur.

Photograph: Mandai Wildlife Group Malayan tiger habitat at Rainforest Wild Asia

Watering Hole, the largest zone in the park, showcases the vital role water plays in shaping the ecosystem. Here, look out for the Malayan sun bear foraging amongst the trees and the Malayan tapirs roaming the forest floor below.

Photograph: Mandai Wildlife Group Red dholes at the Watering Hole

At the end, visitors can conclude their journey at The Cavern to spot racer snakes and giant black scorpions. This 220-metre zone mimics the world-renowned Mulu Caves in Sarawak, made possible through a collaboration with Sarawak Forestry Department.

Photograph: Mandai Wildlife Group Explore various cave chambers at the Cavern, including the oculus

More information has yet to be revealed, so stay tuned.

