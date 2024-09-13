Don’t miss the brilliant Harvest Moon that will light up Singapore’s skies on September 18

Mid-Autumn Festival will be happening this September 17, and that’s when the moon is supposed to be extra bright and beautiful. But you’ll want to keep your eyes on the sky even on the following night, because a gorgeous supermoon – a Harvest Moon – will be lighting up our skies on September 18, 2024.

A Harvest Moon simply refers to a full moon that appears at the start of the autumn season. Back in the day, it used to provide farmers with additional light for them to harvest their crops for a couple of extra hours past sundown.

According to Science Centre Singapore, the Harvest Moon will start rising in Singapore at around 7.19pm on that night, and be nicely visible from 9.30pm onwards.

If you live in the west, then admiring the Harvest Moon from Jurong Lake Garden’s annual Lights by the Lake illumination sounds like the perfect idea (and you might as well grab dinner beforehand at the park's newest Canopy outlet, which has lovely views and Chinese-inspired decor). That said, the moon should be viewable from all regions in Singapore, provided that skies are clear and no tall buildings pose as obstructions.

While you’re at it, bring along some tea in a flask and mooncakes to nibble on. If you still haven’t stocked up for this year, we’ve got you covered with our list of best mooncakes in Singapore for 2024.

