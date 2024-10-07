This bar on Amoy Street is the only Asian bar named in The Pinnacle Guide’s recent evaluation of bars around the world

A new ranking system for the best cocktail bars in the world was introduced earlier this May. Called The Pinnacle Guide, the freshly-minted authority awards bars with one, two, or three PINs, with three PINs being the highest accolade – much like the Michelin star system for restaurants.



Three of Singapore’s best bars were added to the list in May: Atlas and Origin Bar were awarded two PINs, while Ballroom by Barbary Coast achieved one-PIN status. And just last week, another bar in Singapore made it onto the coveted list.

Photograph: Fura

Fura, the sustainable drinking hole in Telok Ayer, was given two PINs for its efforts in using local and low-carbon-footprint produce. The bar is one of the 20 new PINNED bars in the world announced last week. These establishments span across the United Kingdom, the United States, Spain, and the Middle East, with Fura being the only Asian destination in this recent evaluation.

Run by Christina Rasmussen and Sasha Wijidessa, Fura aims to introduce to guests planet-friendly alternatives like insect proteins, cell-cultured milk, and coffee made from burdock roots and hemp seeds. There’s also a focus on using produce that are available in abundance such as jellyfish, corn and bananas. But there’s no need to be squeamish – the duo cleverly weaves these ingredients into cocktails that are as delicious as they are eco-friendly.

Photograph: Fura | Sasha (left), Christina (right)

As part of the recent announcement, the guide also revealed its first three PIN bar, and it’s Lyaness, located in London’s iconic Sea Containers hotel.

The Pinnacle Guide has a unique evaluation process where bars are graded across six categories including its menu, staff welfare, and overall ambience. There is also an emphasis on holistic grading and ensuring that each establishment is judged based on the overall guest experience.

The guide also accepts applications all year round, with the next submission deadline being November 30. So if there’s a bar that you feel deserves some recognition, let them know to apply, and they might just earn themselves a PIN.

