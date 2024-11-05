Glass Animals will perform in Singapore in February 2025

English Indie rock band Glass Animals will be taking their Human Music Group Sensations Glass Animals: Tour On Earth to Singapore, set to take the stage at the Capitol Theatre on February 22, 2025.

Formed in 2010 in Oxford, Glass Animals began as a group of childhood friends – Dave Bayley, Joe Seaward, Edmund Irwin-Singer, and Drew MacFarlane – who came together to experiment with music. Their unique sound and dreamy, electronic style first gained attention with their debut album Zaba in 2014, especially with the viral track Gooey, which introduced them to a growing fanbase worldwide. Their real breakthrough, however, came with Dreamland in 2020 and its single Heat Waves, which exploded across streaming platforms, thanks to its widespread appeal and a viral moment on TikTok. This track not only climbed to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 but also made Glass Animals the first British band since the Spice Girls to hold that spot for five consecutive weeks. Now, with the release of their fourth album, I Love You So F**ing Much*, and viral new singles like Creatures in Heaven and A Tear In Space (Airlock), the band is headlining their largest tour to date, Human Music Group Sensations Glass Animals: Tour On Earth, with landmark stops at Madison Square Garden and The O2, and future dates in Australia and Asia.

Tickets for Glass Animals’ upcoming concert will be available through multiple sales channels. Starting with an exclusive presale on Priceless, fans can purchase tickets from November 11, at 12pm until November 13, 12pm. Following that, a Live Nation presale will open on November 14 from 12pm to 11.59pm via Live Nation. General ticket sales will begin on November 15, 12pm, through Ticketmaster and their hotline at +65 800 321 1678.

