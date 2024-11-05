Warabimochi Kamakura opens its first dine-in café with three exclusive drink flavours and kuromitsu soft serve

Those living in the north-east can now rejoice, because the viral Warabimochi Kamakura has just opened its newest store at Punggol’s Waterway Point mall. Not only is this the dessert-drink chain's fifth outlet on the island, it’s also the first – and currently, only – sit-down outlet here, with most of the rest being takeaway kiosks.

While the one at Taste Orchard does come with seating, the chairs and tables provided are part of the foodie mall’s shared eating area that patrons of other F&B joints also get free use of. In this new dine-in space, customers get to relax in a café setting with wooden Japanese-inspired decor and hanging lamps fashioned out of traditional paper umbrellas from Kyoto.

Photograph: Warabimochi Kamakura

But getting to rest your bum at this calming nook isn’t the only draw. On top of the mainstays, the menu here has three outlet-exclusive warabimochi drink flavours for you to try: chocolate banana, a blend of crushed bananas and chocolate milk; rich chocolate, comprising chocolate warabimochi and chocolate milk; and the refreshing melon milk, made using Hokkaido milk and frozen melon bits.

Photograph: Warabimochi Kamakura

Another item you can only get at this Waterway Point outlet is soft serve in seasonal flavours. The first rendition of this is a treacly kuromitsu soft serve made using 100 percent Okinawan brown sugar and a dusting of velvety light kinako powder. And if you’re planning on having a café date here, consider ordering the three-piece warabimochi + hot matcha set ($9.90) that’s only available for dine-in customers.

Warabimochi Kamakura’s sit-down café is located at Waterway Point’s West Wing, #01-72/73. Find out more via Warabimochi Kamakura’s Instagram page.

