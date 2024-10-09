Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
News

Henri Charpentier has a limited-time high tea set at just $60/pax with free-flow champagne and cocktails

Only for four days this October as part of the Japanese patisserie's 10th birthday celebrations

Rachel Yohannan
Written by
Rachel Yohannan
Editor
Henri Charpentier Singapore afternoon tea
Photograph: Henri Charpentier
Advertising

You probably know of Henri Charpentier for its buttery financiers and other delicate bakes, but the French-inspired Japanese patisserie is now pulling out all the stops for its 10th anniversary with a limited-time high tea experience, along with cake workshops.

To shake things up a little, these sessions are held at a pop-up housed within Madame, a cocktail and wine bar at 69 Tras Street, instead of Henri Charpentier’s sit-down branches.

Henri Charpentier Singapore afternoon tea
Photograph: Henri Charpentier

Though Henri Charpentier is on the premium end where sweet treats are concerned, the 10th anniversary Salon de Thé high tea set is surprisingly affordable. At $120 for two persons ($60 per pax), each set comes with:

  • A selection of sweet and savoury items as pictured, inclusive of the famous financiers
  • Henri Charpentier’s classic crepe suzette, flambéed right at your table
  • Coffee or tea
  • Free-flow champagne, wine, cocktails, and mocktails throughout your two-hour seating

The unlimited alcohol already makes the experience more than worth your buck, given that most other afternoon teas require a significant top-up for such a perk.

Henri Charpentier Singapore afternoon tea
Photograph: Henri Charpentier

Henri Charpentier is also hosting special atelier workshops where participants can try their hand at constructing and decorating their own 12cm take-home strawberry shortcake, with expert guidance from none other than Henri Charpentier’s head chef Kenji Yokota. This one-hour class also comes with complimentary champagne, wine, cocktails, and mocktails – at $40, it’s a solid deal well worth jumping on.

Henri Charpentier Singapore afternoon tea
Photograph: Henri Charpentier

As for those who are unable to join these sessions, you can always just drop by the pop-up to grab some fresh financiers, curated beverages, and limited-edition gift packs. 

Henri Charpentier's 10th birthday pop-up in Singapore will be running from October 10 to 13 only. Spots are filling up fast, so make your booking ASAP here.

READ MORE

We tried this new 24/7 café in Serangoon serving hefty American-style dishes and coffee

Singapore's Pan Pacific Orchard is officially the best tall building in the world in 2024

Singapore's first Miffy-themed hot pot restaurant pop-up is opening this October 2024

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.