Henri Charpentier has a limited-time high tea set at just $60/pax with free-flow champagne and cocktails

You probably know of Henri Charpentier for its buttery financiers and other delicate bakes, but the French-inspired Japanese patisserie is now pulling out all the stops for its 10th anniversary with a limited-time high tea experience, along with cake workshops.

To shake things up a little, these sessions are held at a pop-up housed within Madame, a cocktail and wine bar at 69 Tras Street, instead of Henri Charpentier’s sit-down branches.

Photograph: Henri Charpentier

Though Henri Charpentier is on the premium end where sweet treats are concerned, the 10th anniversary Salon de Thé high tea set is surprisingly affordable. At $120 for two persons ($60 per pax), each set comes with:

A selection of sweet and savoury items as pictured, inclusive of the famous financiers

Henri Charpentier’s classic crepe suzette, flambéed right at your table

Coffee or tea

Free-flow champagne, wine, cocktails, and mocktails throughout your two-hour seating

The unlimited alcohol already makes the experience more than worth your buck, given that most other afternoon teas require a significant top-up for such a perk.



Photograph: Henri Charpentier

Henri Charpentier is also hosting special atelier workshops where participants can try their hand at constructing and decorating their own 12cm take-home strawberry shortcake, with expert guidance from none other than Henri Charpentier’s head chef Kenji Yokota. This one-hour class also comes with complimentary champagne, wine, cocktails, and mocktails – at $40, it’s a solid deal well worth jumping on.

Photograph: Henri Charpentier

As for those who are unable to join these sessions, you can always just drop by the pop-up to grab some fresh financiers, curated beverages, and limited-edition gift packs.

Henri Charpentier's 10th birthday pop-up in Singapore will be running from October 10 to 13 only. Spots are filling up fast, so make your booking ASAP here.

