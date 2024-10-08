You might be familiar with Joji’s Diner, the retro all-American joint which took social media by storm when it first opened. The 24-hour café-restaurant is known for its distinct decor influenced by diners in the 80s, as well as its huge servings of classic American fare – chicken and waffles, milkshakes, and more.

Last week, the brand launched a new 24/7 concept situated just beside Joji’s Diner in Serangoon. Called Joji’s Sandwich Parlour, the new joint similarly takes inspiration from the States, but instead of 80s-inspired decor, it rocks somewhat of a camp-themed aesthetic – think anti-slip metal flooring, wooden picnic tables, and chipboard walls. It also swaps out the typical American comfort food served at Joji’s Diner for glorious stacks of sandwiches, coffee, and mains.

Photograph: Joji's Sandwich Parlour

Choose from nine sandwiches on the menu. A must-order is the Classic Reuben ($24) which sees Black Angus brisket brined for 14 days before it’s smoked over Hickory wood. It’s then lathered with Russian dressing, Swiss cheese, as well as mustard and sauerkraut for an added zing. Choose between sourdough or focaccia – we recommended the sourdough for its crunchy exterior and fluffy, soft interior which makes biting through the chunky stack a breeze.

Other popular picks include the Shrimp Po’Boy ($22) where grilled fresh tiger prawns are the star of the show. There’s also the classic Joji’s grilled chicken sandwich ($16) featuring homemade guacamole spread over chunks of tender chicken. Spruce up your sandwiches with a choice of two sides ranging from the potato hash (rosti), coleslaw, pasta salad, fries, grilled corn kernels, mushrooms, onion rings, pico de gallo, and potato salad.

Photograph: Joji's Sandwich Parlour

Don’t skip on the mains and sharing plates either. The St. Louis baby back ribs ($22) are fall-off-the-bone tender, having been brined for four days and smoked over Hickory wood – as are the briskets. Even the lasagna ($18) warrants a mention. Unlike the traditional Italian lasagna, Joji’s rendition comes with a breaded exterior for an added crunch and is served with a house demi glaze and arugula.

Nom on addictive sides like fresh calamari and tiger prawns ($14). All seafood batches are received fresh daily from Jurong Port and the calamari is no exception. Buttery and soft squid rings are coated in a well-seasoned batter and fried till crisp and golden-brown, then paired with a side of marinara sauce for dipping. Joji’s also offers the less commonly seen fried okra ($12) with sriracha sauce. These are diced up into tater tot-sized chunks, but in our humble opinion, taste way better than tater tots.

Photograph: Time Out Singapore

The sandwich parlour’s also taking things quite seriously on the caffeine front, with beans roasted by the ever-reliable Stranger’s Reunion. A cuppa starts at $4.50, and those who appreciate a good dirty matcha will be pleased with the well-balanced version here ($6.90). The chai latte ($5.90) is a nice surprise – it’s neither overly milky nor watered down, and you can taste distinct hints of spice. For something more unique, go for the yuzu and matcha soda ($6.90) which combines two well-loved Japanese ingredients and Singha soda into one fizzy refresher. Keep a lookout for a coffee-takeout window that will be set up in the coming months.

Joji’s Sandwich Parlour is open 24/7 at 536 Upper Serangoon Road, Singapore 534551.

