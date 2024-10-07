Singapore's Pan Pacific Orchard is officially the best tall building in the world in 2024

Orchard was recently crowned the coolest neighbourhood in Singapore for 2024 – and it just so happens that it’s also home to the world’s best skyscraper of the year. The fairly new Pan Pacific Orchard, which just opened its doors to guests last June, snags the grand title of the Best Tall Building Worldwide in the annual awards by the USA-based Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Development (CTBUD) for 2024.

But this isn’t Pan Pacific Orchard's only win of the year; The luxury hotel is also the Best Tall Building by Height in the 100 to 199 metre category, while securing an additional Space Within Award for its gorgeous interior design – proving that it’s gorgeous both inside and out.

Designed by Singaporean architecture firm WOHA Architects, Pan Pacific Orchard has a ‘hotel in nature’ theme – evident from its green trellises and plenty of plant-filled spaces. Its design elements also focus on being environmentally friendly, with sustainable elements like energy-efficient glass filters, motion sensors, solar panels for generation of clean energy, and more.

Building features aside, the hotel is home to stellar dining options such as Mosella, a Mediterranean restaurant with a Peruvian twist, and Florette, a chic bar within a garden on the 11th floor.

Pan Pacific Orchard is one of only four buildings in Asia that have made this year’s CTBUD Annual Awards list. The others are: Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (Global Icon Award); Greenland Hangzhou Century Center in Hangzhou, China (Best Tall Building by Region, Asia); and HD Hyundai Global R&D Center in Seongnam, South Korea (Systems Award).

Find out more about the CTBUD Annual Awards.

