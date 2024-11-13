Homegrown bakery Elijah Pies celebrates 10 years with new pie flavours and handcrafted drinks

Remember that gorgeous, kaleidoscopic pie wheel that was all the rage on social media at one point in time? Elijah Pies, the homegrown bakery popular for its dessert pies turns 10 this weekend. To celebrate the occasion, it has launched a series of new dessert pie flavours, savoury pies, as well as a lineup of handcrafted drinks.

Pistachio fans will love the recently added pistachio praliné pie. The bakery previously put out a limited-time pistachio cheesy pie, but received feedback from customers who’d much prefer enjoying the pure taste of pistachio without added flavours. Hence the new pie features a simple pistachio crémeux, nutty shortcrust pastry, and crunchy nut butter praliné to finish.

Photograph: Elijah Pies | Pistachio Praliné

Elijah Pies’ mini pie boxes will also be getting a refresh with new flavours honey yuzu, taro mochi, and sticky caramel. Available in a mixed box of nine, these petite pies are perfect for gifting on any occasion.

Photograph: Elijah Pies

And many don’t know this, but the bakery also serves up a range of nine savoury pies, with the most popular being its scallop chowder pie. For its 10th anniversary, three new four-inch savoury pies will be added to the menu: wagyu sukiyaki ($18.90); Elijah’s Big Breakfast ($14.90); and snow crab laksa pie ($16.90). These are available for dine-in only and are partially made-to-order to ensure maximum freshness – wagyu slices are cooked on the spot, eggs are freshly cracked into the breakfast pie before baking, and extra snow crab chunks are added to the laksa pie before serving.

Photograph: Elijah Pies | Scallop Chowder Pie

An expanded drinks menu will also be available for dine-in. In the specialty matcha section, you’ll find additions like the matcha strawberry ($8.50) and matcha mango ($8.50). The café uses Uji matcha ice cubes to prevent the drinks from becoming diluted. For something richer, there’s also the new Nutty Creations series with flavours like vanilla pistachio ($9.90) and a peanut butter and jelly drink ($8.90) inspired by the childhood snack.

Elijah Pies’ dine-in café is open daily from 10am to 10pm at 01-102 Tanjong Pagar Plaza, Singapore 081007. You can also place an online order on its website.

