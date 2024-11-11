This cosy Japanese-inspired café has honey toast, ube matcha lattes and free board games

Even with the abundance of cafés in the city – so many that you’ll need a checklist of the best cafés to visit – there’s often a new one popping up every other day. From the opening of Warabimochi Kamakura’s newest dine-in café to the recent launch of Homm, a popular Thai-style dessert café from Australia, café hoppers here certainly have no shortage of trendy joints for delicious food and brews.



One-month-old Nibbies is the latest to join the scene, quickly making a name for itself with its relaxed vibes and Japan-inspired design that will transport you far from the hustle and bustle of the city.



You’ll find Nibbies tucked away on the second floor of a Telok Ayer shophouse. Take one step into this café, its centre furnished with delicate tatami seating around a raised platform, and you’ll feel like you’ve entered a minimalist Japanese home.



In addition to its soothing ambience, its Japanese-inspired light bites, fun on-site crafting activities, and free board games make it the perfect spot for an afternoon hang out with friends or to retreat from the city.

Nibbies’ menu consists of sweet and savoury options, like mentaiko tater tots ($11), along with unique drinks like ube matcha lattes ($8.50) and osmanthus lattes ($7.50).



Egg lovers must try the café’s signature tamago sandwich ($9) which sees pillow milk bread stuffed with sliced Japanese omelette and creamy egg mayo. Need something more filling? Opt for the curry don with hamburg steak ($18) or the Shibuya honey-glazed toast ($12) for something sweet. You’ll get a thick slice of toast glazed with golden honey, served with ice cream and fresh fruit – an indulgence worth suffering a food coma for.

Photograph: Nibbies

Commemorate your visit by heading to the café’s DIY corner to get crafty. For $15, you’ll get to design adorable moru dolls or customise a charm shaker with cute character options like Crayon Shin-chan, Kirby, Sanrio icons, and more. Time to add this gem to our list of best places for fun things to do in Singapore, recommended by us.



READ MORE

The 50 best cafés in Singapore

​​

Best new restaurants in Singapore: November 2024



Best new bars in Singapore: November 2024