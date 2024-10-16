Singapore Coffee Week debuts this October with free entry and over 32 participating coffee brands

Coffee is often the beverage many rely on for a morning pick-me-up, but it’s much more than just a quick energy boost. If you’re interested to learn more about its history and culture, as well as Singapore’s very own coffee scene, then don’t sleep on our city’s first-ever Singapore Coffee Week, organised by the Singapore Coffee Association. This free-entry event will take place from October 31 to November 3, 2024, at Plaza Singapura.

You can expect all things coffee – ranging from unique coffee blends and brews to coffee-related products like beans, drip bags, machines, and more. Explore over 32 local and international coffee brands, including Tanamera Coffee, Huggs Coffee, and Tiong Hoe Specialty Coffee.

Coffee experts will demonstrate the complete brewing process, beginning with the bean harvesting stage. You'll also have the chance to try your hand at various skills like coffee cupping and latte art, with guidance from professionals in free coffee masterclasses.

What’s more – sample blends from regions like Peru, Indonesia, and Hawaii, and cheer on your favourite barista team as they compete for the chance to represent Singapore at the ASEAN Barista Team Championship 2025.

There will also be exciting prizes to be won, including a round trip to Italy or a De’Longhi Coffee Machine. To stand a chance, all you have to do is visit eight cafés from the shortlist here from now till October 31 and collect eight different stamps. Participants will also receive a $5 voucher that can be redeemed at any participating booth during Singapore Coffee Week.

At the event itself, there will also be other attractive prizes up for grabs such as a coffee-brewing kit from Fellow, a coffee grinder set from Timemore, and a coffee capsule maker from Suzuki Coffee.

Find out more about Singapore Coffee Week here.

MORE TO CHECK OUT

Singapore Airlines and Scoot to offer over 420,000 discounted tickets at this year’s ‘Time To Fly’ travel fair

South Korean composer and pianist Yiruma is set to make his return to Singapore in 2025

Night Safari launches revamped 280m-long Pangolin trail and an all-new Asian bull elephant habitat