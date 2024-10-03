Hyukoh and Sunset Rollercoaster to perform in Singapore this November

Two of Asia’s indie pillars Hyukoh and Sunset Rollercoaster released their latest eight-track album collaboration, AAA, not too long ago. And for fans on our sunny island, here’s some awesome news. You’ll get to enjoy the new tracks live at their upcoming concert in Singapore, at Singapore Expo Hall 7 on November 15, 2024. This is their first-ever live tour for the album.

Hyukoh is a South Korean indie rock band formed in 2014 consisting of vocalist and guitarist Oh Hyuk, bassist Im Dong-geon, drummer Lee In-woo, and guitarist Lim Hyun-jae. Their hit songs include Wi Ing Wi Ing, Love Ya, and Tomboy. On the other hand, Sunset Rollercoaster is a Taiwanese indie band known for their dreamy sound that is essentially a mix of soft rock, jazz, and city pop. Their most famous songs include My Jinji, Lover Boy, and Sayonara.

Photograph: @sunsetrollercoaster/Instagram

The AAA album marks the end of a year-long journey that started in May 2023 when the two bands kicked off a series of monthly collaborations across South Korea. These sessions were held in beautiful spots like Gapyeong, Seoul, and Jeju Island, where the intricate instrumentals of Hyukoh, featuring Ohhyuk’s unique vocals, harmonised perfectly with the enchanting melodies and lyrical poetry of Sunset Rollercoaster. The outcome is a remarkable eight-track album that showcases the unique qualities of both bands while evoking a wide range of emotions and sonic textures, which fans will be able to enjoy live at the upcoming concert.

Get your tickets to the show here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HYUKOH (@hyukohofficial)

