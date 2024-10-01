Sigur Rós collaborates with local music collective Resound Collective to perform at the Esplanade in 2025

Here’s your chance to experience a captivating fusion of sound – Icelandic band Sigur Rós will take the stage with Singaporean music collective Resound Collective for two unforgettable nights at the Esplanade Theatre on February 25 and 26, 2025. This collaboration is part of Sigur Rós’ latest approach where they reimagine their music with symphony orchestras, offering a grander experience of their most beloved tracks.

Sigur Rós, an Icelandic post-rock band formed in 1994, is known for their ethereal soundscapes, Jónsi’s falsetto vocals, and innovative use of bowed guitar. They've gained international acclaim with hits like Hoppípolla, Svefn-g-englar, Glósóli, Sæglópur, and Festival. The band has also composed soundtracks for famous films and TV shows such as 127 Hours and Game of Thrones.

Tickets are priced from $128 to $258 and can be purchased here.

