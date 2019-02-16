News / City Life

Instagram spotlight: what our readers are 'gramming this month

By Cam Khalid Posted: Saturday February 16 2019, 2:32pm

Photo: Cherry (@lovecherriiee)

Have you checked out a cool art exhibition? Or dined at a new fancy restaurant in town? Each month, we get our readers to share their favourite experiences in the city by hashtagging their Instagram posts with #timeoutsg or #timeoutsingapore for a chance to be featured on our magazine. This month, our readers snap their favourite places to turn on the romance. Here are our November picks:

1. Salt Grill Sky Bar by Izumi Joey (@izumidreamz)

2. The Dempsey Cookhouse and Bar by LuxITGirl (@luxitgirl)

3. Common Man Coffee Roasters by Mavis (@mavis.chuiteng)

4. ArtScience Museum by Cherry (@lovecherriiee)

5. The Good Boy Cafe by Des (@plantifulpenchant)

6. Bearded Bella by Shaun Liew (@shaunie.l)

7. Sunday Folks by Venus Lee (@venus_leigh)

