Instagram spotlight: what our readers are 'gramming this month

Have you checked out a cool art exhibition? Or dined at a new fancy restaurant in town? Each month, we get our readers to share their favourite experiences in the city by hashtagging their Instagram posts with #timeoutsg or #timeoutsingapore for a chance to be featured on our magazine. This month, our readers snap their favourite places to turn on the romance. Here are our November picks:
1. Salt Grill Sky Bar by Izumi Joey (@izumidreamz)
2. The Dempsey Cookhouse and Bar by LuxITGirl (@luxitgirl)
3. Common Man Coffee Roasters by Mavis (@mavis.chuiteng)
4. ArtScience Museum by Cherry (@lovecherriiee)
5. The Good Boy Cafe by Des (@plantifulpenchant)
6. Bearded Bella by Shaun Liew (@shaunie.l)
7. Sunday Folks by Venus Lee (@venus_leigh)
