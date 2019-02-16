Instagram spotlight: what our readers are 'gramming this month

Have you checked out a cool art exhibition? Or dined at a new fancy restaurant in town? Each month, we get our readers to share their favourite experiences in the city by hashtagging their Instagram posts with #timeoutsg or #timeoutsingapore for a chance to be featured on our magazine. This month, our readers snap their favourite places to turn on the romance. Here are our November picks:

1. Salt Grill Sky Bar by Izumi Joey (@izumidreamz)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by izumiJOEY (@izumidreamz) on Dec 19, 2018 at 9:11pm PST

2. The Dempsey Cookhouse and Bar by LuxITGirl (@luxitgirl)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LuxITGirl (@luxitgirl) on Jun 25, 2017 at 8:51am PDT

3. Common Man Coffee Roasters by Mavis (@mavis.chuiteng)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by m a v i s (@mavis.chuiteng) on Sep 14, 2016 at 9:56pm PDT

4. ArtScience Museum by Cherry (@lovecherriiee)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by C H E R R Y 🍒 | Style & Travel (@lovecherriiee) on Dec 28, 2018 at 10:53pm PST

5. The Good Boy Cafe by Des (@plantifulpenchant)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by D E S. | Vegan☘️| SG ✈️Aus (@plantifulpenchant) on Jan 15, 2019 at 5:01am PST

6. Bearded Bella by Shaun Liew (@shaunie.l)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S H Δ U N L I E W (@shaunie.l) on Mar 1, 2018 at 2:48am PST

7. Sunday Folks by Venus Lee (@venus_leigh)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venus Lee (@venus_leigh) on Jan 5, 2019 at 5:57am PST

