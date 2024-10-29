Japan’s winter-exclusive confectionery brand Snowsand comes to Singapore for the first time ever

Mention Japanese snacks to any Singaporean and names like Tokyo Banana, Shiroi Koibito, Press Butter Sand and Sugar Butter Tree are sure to make an appearance. But it’s time to broaden the horizons of your tastebuds and try something new for a change – especially since Japan’s winter-exclusive confectionery brand, Snowsand (known as Snows in Japan), is making its sweet debut in Singapore this November.

Snowsand is owned by Shintaro Naganuma – the same man who previously founded Bake Inc., the company responsible for Japan’s famous Bake Cheese Tart – so you know you can't go wrong here.

Photograph: Snows

For the uninitiated, the Hokkaido brand’s star product is the Snowsand sandwich cookie, where crispy langue de chat butter cookies are piped with either dark chocolate (kuro) or white chocolate (shiro) filling.

You might be wondering why Snowsand’s goodies are only made in winter – no, it’s not a gimmicky market tactic to create perceived exclusivity and drive up demand. There’s a whole science behind this, and it all has to do with the quality of milk produced across different seasons.

In summer, Snowsand’s free-range cows in Hokkaido produce a lighter milk due to mainly grazing on fresh grass. But as the winter chill breathes across the land, the cows’ diets change to include more fermented hay and corn due to the nature of the yearly farming cycle. This then results in a richer, creamier harvest of fresh milk that gives Snowsand’s cookies the irresistible taste they are loved for.

Photograph: Snows

Snowsand’s sandwich cookies will be available for purchase in Singapore at a pop-up in Takashimaya B2 Food Hall from November 20 to December 26, 2024 – that’s a whole month for you to get your fill and stock up on a couple of boxes as Christmas gifts for your loved ones.

Photograph: Snows

An eight-piece box of either shiro or kuro Snowsand sandwich cookies retails for $22 here, but you can also get a 16-piece signature gift box ($53) containing eight pieces per flavour. Also available at this limited-time store are Snowsand’s chocolate truffles ($16 for nine pieces), filled with fresh Hokkaido cream and dusted with velvety smooth chocolate powder.

Find out more via the Snows website.

READ MORE

Singapore has new Snoopy installations similar to that of Jeju’s famous Snoopy Garden

Sister’s Island reopens with a snorkelling pool and floating boardwalk

Snow City gets a revamp with three-storey Glacier Luge slide, real ice sculptures and more