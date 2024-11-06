Check out this list of over 50 restaurants in Singapore recommended by the Time Out team

Ah, Singapore, the food mecca of Asia. Our city sure knows how to delight the senses, whether it's with exciting attractions or endless things to do for the young and old. But when it comes to food, we've definitely got it in the bag. And we're not just talking about restaurants specialising in local dishes — Singapore is home to establishments that serve up everything from African cuisine, to South American, Taiwanese, Swedish, and many more.

Here at Time Out, we love scouring the island for the best and most unique restaurants across a diverse range of cuisines. While we tip our hats to award-winning joints worth the splurge, we also spotlight underrated gems that deserve more love. And because there's just so much to cover, we'll also be releasing separate lists for our recommended hawkers, cafés, and bars — so watch this space for updates. Without further ado, here are all the spots that have made our list of Time Out Singapore Recommended Restaurants for 2024, all tried, tasted, and approved by our team.

Anju

Araya

Birds of a Feather

Bistecca Tuscan Steakhouse

Born

Brasserie Astoria

Burnt Ends

Cenzo

Claudine

Cloudstreet

Cut by Wolfgang Puck

Daily Beer

Dirty Supper

Fiasco by Juice

Fico

Fiz

Harummanis

Hashida

Hayop

Humpback

Iru Den

Jaan by Kirk Westaway

JB Ah Meng

KEK Seafood

Khiri

Kok Sen

La Bottega Enoteca

Labyrinth

Les Amis

Lolla

Meadesmoore

Mustard Seed

Naeum

Odette

Osteria Mozza

Path

Rempapa

Reply K1988

Restaurant Euphoria

Revolver

San Shu Gong

Seroja

Summer Hill

Summer Pavilion

Sushi Kawasemi

Tamba

The Coconut Club

The Prince

Thevar

Tong Xin Ru Yi

Um Yong Baek

Yakitori Yatagarasu

Yan Ting

Zén



Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Singapore newsletter for more news, travel inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

READ MORE

Best new restaurants in Singapore: November 2024

10 vanishing heritage foods in Singapore to try before they're gone

The best hawker centres in Singapore