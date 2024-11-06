Top 24 Arts and Culture venues in Singapore to check out, recommended by Time Out

Singapore’s art scene is buzzing, and we’re here to prove it. From hidden gems in heritage shophouses to sleek modern galleries, we’ve scoured the island to showcase the best spots for experiencing art in all its forms. Discover emerging talent at indie spaces, celebrate iconic pioneers in renowned museums, and broaden your mind with underground art. From hands-on ceramic workshops to long-established photography studios, each venue offers a one-of-a-kind experience that’ll keep you coming back for more. So grab a friend, or go solo, and take on these art havens – scroll for the venues that have made our list of Time Out Singapore Recommended Art And Culture Venues for 2024.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Singapore newsletter for more news, travel inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

DON'T GO YET

Here are over 80 places for fun things to do in Singapore, recommended by Time Out

Best new restaurants in Singapore: November 2024

The best art exhibitions in Singapore