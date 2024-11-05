Whoever says that there’s nothing to do in Singapore clearly isn’t trying hard enough. Although small, our island city is brimming with new things to do every month – you just have to know where to look. We’re not just talking about the usual tourist attractions like Gardens by the Bay, mind you. Although such places are definitely worthy of their world-famous status, we also love diving deeper to uncover the best of smaller, local establishments that make up the heart and soul of Singapore.
From a tattoo art jamming studio to hidden bookstores and an axe-throwing facility, here are the venues that have made our list of Time Out Singapore Recommended Things To Do for 2024, all personally approved by our team.
- 4th Wall Studios
- 7879 Gallery & Clayworks
- A Tiny Dream
- Adventures by Asian Detours
- Aliwal Chess Club
- Art Nooq
- Axe Factor
- Badger & Fox
- Baggie’s Butcher and Deli
- Bollywood Farms
- Books Ahoy!
- Boujee Botanicals
- Bynd Artisan + Patisserie Woo ION Experience Store
- Charlotte Puxley Flowers
- Curbside Crafters
- Dearborn Granola
- Death Threads
- Dona Manis
- Emperor's Attic
- Ette Tea
- Fingers Crossed Studio
- For The Record
- Fragment Room
- Galeri Tokokita
- Gelam Gallery
- Haque Centre of Acting and Creativity
- Hay Dairies
- HiRoller Indoor Skating Rink
- HyperDrive
- Into The Woods @ Lazarus Island
- Katong Antique House
- KF1 Karting Circuit
- Klosh
- Kult Yard
- Little Big Garden
- Lorgan's the Retro Store
- Market Blue
- The Laboratory by RF
- Meownistry of Meow
- MINT Museum of Toys
- New China Opticians
- Outdoor Life
- Perk by Kate
- Plastify
- Project Blue
- Riceball Photography
- Ruby Photo
- Rumah Kim Choo
- SainouSpace
- Sally's Room
- Say Chunkie!
- Scoop & Sketch
- SIFR Aromatics
- Slow Green
- SNKRDUNK
- State of Shiok
- Studio HHFZ
- Syne Studio
- The Basement Studio
- The Bus Collective
- The Camera Workshop
- The Green Capsule
- The Intan
- The Kitten Sanctuary
- The Music Parlour
- The Ride Side
- The Social Space
- The Sundown Farm & Lounge
- Think
- Thow Kwang Pottery Jungle
- Tombalek Workshop
- Tonehouse Studios
- Tong Mern Sern
- Trapeze Rec. Club
- Trifecta
- Triple D Minilab Centre
- Tuff Club
- Tuft Club
- Tumbleweed Plants
- Type8ar
- Wardah Books
- Whampoa Colour Centre
- When I Was Four
- Wild Pearl
- Wildflower Studio
- Woods in the Books
- Xiu Nature Connections
- ZALL Bookstore
Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Singapore newsletter for more news, travel inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.
MORE THINGS TO DO IN SINGAPORE
The best things to do in Singapore this week
Best new restaurants in Singapore