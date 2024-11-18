Subscribe
NIKI returns to Singapore to perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in February 2025

Following her sold out show last year

Mingli Seet
Written by
Jakarta-born, LA-based singer-songwriter and producer NIKI is returning to Singapore on February 18, 2025, set to perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium as part of her Buzz World Tour. She will also be performing in cities like Hong Kong, Manila, Jakarta and Bangkok.

NIKI’s third studio album, Buzz, released on August 9 via 88rising, delves into the emotions of discovery through tracks like Tsunami, Blue Moon, and Did You Like Her In The Morning? Collaborating with producers Tyler Chester and Ethan Gruska, she marries bold and explorative sounds with personal storytelling, drawing inspiration from iconic female artists such as Joni Mitchell, Stevie Nicks, Carly Simon, and Liz Phair. With over three billion streams, sold-out shows across continents, and a growing reputation as one of her generation’s most dynamic artists, NIKI’s Buzz World Tour is set to solidify her global presence, offering fans across Asia an unforgettable live music experience.

Presale tickets will be available for Mastercard cardholders from November 21, 2024, 10am to November 23, 2024, 10am. Live Nation members can access an exclusive presale on November 25, 2024, 10am to 11.59pm. Free membership sign-up is available at Live Nation. Tickets for the general public will go on sale starting November 26, 2024, 2pm via Ticketmaster.

