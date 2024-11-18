Subscribe
South Korean indie band wave to earth will be taking the stage in Singapore in February 2025

Mingli Seet
South Korea’s indie sensation, wave to earth, will bring their 0.03 World Tour to Singapore on February 11, 2025 at The Star Theatre. 

Known for their atmospheric indie vibes and jazz-infused soundscapes, the band has captivated audiences worldwide with their heartfelt lyrics and evocative melodies. wave to earth’s unique blend of indie, jazz, and soul has garnered them a dedicated fanbase and critical acclaim, earning them several prestigious awards, including the Best Indie Artist at the Korean Music Awards. Fans can expect to hear their most famous tracks, such as Hazy Moon and Time Lapse, live

Mastercard Cardholders in Singapore can access presale tickets from November 26, 2024, 3pm to November 27, 3pm via here. Live Nation members can grab their tickets during the exclusive pre-sale on November 28, 10am to 11.59pm. Sign up for free at Live Nation’s website for early access.

